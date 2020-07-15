Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot dies eight months after commissioning

THE Nigerian Air force (NAF) on Wednesday announced the death Tolulope Arotile, Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, who died in a road accident at the NAF Base Kaduna.

The NAF confirmed in a tributary tweet that the 23-year-old pioneer combat helicopter pilot died on Tuesday, as a result of head injuries sustained during a road traffic accident.

“It is with great sorrow that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) regretfully announces the unfortunate demise of Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, who died today, 14 July 2020, as a result of head injuries sustained from a road traffic accident at NAF Base Kaduna,” the statement read.

Arotile who was commissioned into the NAF in September 2017 as a member of Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), died eight months after she was commissioned as Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot.

She graduated as the best flight student from her set in 2017.

According to NAF, the late combat pilot helicopter pilot contributed significantly to the war against banditry in North Central and other criminal elements by flying several combat missions under Operation GAMA AIKI in Minna, Niger State.

Arotile had just ended a programme at the Starlite International Training Academy, South Africa.