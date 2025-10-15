Nigeria’s inflation rate eases to 18.02% in September

NIGERIA’S headline inflation rate eased to 18.02 per cent in September 2025, a decline from 20.12 per cent recorded in August, according to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The report shows that on a month-on-month basis, headline inflation stood at 0.72 per cent, indicating a slower pace of price increases compared to the previous month.

Similarly, the food inflation rate, a key driver of overall inflation, declined by 1.57 per cent month-on-month.

The ICIR reports that the NBS had, at the beginning of the year, changed the methodology for calculating the consumer price index (CPI) used to measure the inflation rate.

In January, the statistics office rebased the CPI to a 2024 base year from a 2009 base year.

Notably, this current inflation marks the sixth consecutive monthly decline since April 2025.

In August, the NBS reported a drop to 20.12 per cent, down from 21.88 per cent in July.

The NBS report noted that the easing was due to falling prices of staple foods such as rice, maize, millet, and semolina.

It also highlighted that urban inflation slowed to 19.75 per cent year-on-year in August from 34.58 per cent a year earlier, while rural inflation was slightly higher at 20.28 per cent.

Similarly, in its July report, the NBS recorded a decline in headline inflation to 21.88 per cent, down from 22.22 per cent in June.