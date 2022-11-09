33.1 C
Nigeria’s public debt stock rises to N42.84tn – NBS

Business and EconomyNews
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
NIGERIA’s public debt stock rose from N35.46 trillion (US$86.57 billion) in the second quarter of 2021 to N42.84 trillion (US$ 103.31 billion) in the second quarter of 2022.

This includes external and domestic debt, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its Nigerian Domestic and Foreign Debt Report for Q2 2021 to Q2 2022 released in Abuja on Wednesday.

The NBS stated that external debt stood at N13.71 trillion (33.46 billion dollars) in the second quarter of 2021 and increased to N16.61 trillion (40.06 billion dollars) in the second quarter of 2022.

It also stated that domestic debt was N21.75 trillion (53.10 billion dollars) in the second quarter of 2021, but increased to N26.23 trillion (63.24 billion dollars) in the second quarter of 2022.

This, it further stated, shows that public debt (in national currency) grew by 20.81 per cent in Q2 2022 from figures recorded in Q2 2021.

The report stated that the share of external debt increased from 38.66 per cent in Q2 2021 to 38.78 per cent in Q2 2022 while domestic debt decreased slightly from 61.34 per cent in Q2 2021 to 61.22 per cent in Q2 2022.

On state profile analysis, the NBS stated that Lagos recorded the highest domestic debt in Q2 2022 with N797.30 billion, followed by Delta with N378.87 billion and Ogun with N241.78 billion.

On the other hand, Jigawa recorded the lowest debt with N45.13 billion, followed by Ebonyi and Kebbi with N59.11 billion and N60.41 billion, respectively.

Additionally, Lagos State recorded the highest external debt stock in Q2 2022 with US$1.27 billion, followed by Kaduna with US$586.77 million and Edo with US$268.31 million, the NBS noted.

The report added that the lowest external debt stock was recorded by Borno with US$18.69 million, followed by Taraba and Yobe with US$22.28 million and US$23.09 million, respectively.

Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

