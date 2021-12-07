33.1 C
Abuja

Nigeria’s stock market gains N5bn after six days of losses

News
Odinaka ANUDU
Nigerian Exchange Limited

Related

1min read

NIGERIA’S stock market gained N5 billion on Tuesday after incurring losses for straight six days.

The market rose slightly by 0.022 per cent, with the value of listed stocks rising to N21.925 trillion, from N21.920 trillion.

NEM Insurance led the gainers’ chart with 17 kobo, rising from N2.25 to N2.42, amounting to a 7.56 per cent increase.

This means that an investor who bought 100,000 shares on Monday at N225,000 would have made N242,000 today – N17,000 extra.

This is relatively good considering Nigeria’s investment climate and vicissitudes so far seen in the equities market.

NEM is followed by Abbey Mortgage Bank, which gained 9 kobo or 9.47 per cent by close of the market on Tuesday.

Other gainers were Royal Exchange Plc, Academy Press and Meyer Plc.

- Advertisement -

There were also top losers of the day, including Seplat Plc, which lost N35 (N650 to N615).

Other losers were GlaxoSmithKline, Dangote Sugar, Jaiz Bank and JapaulGold.

Most traded stocks on Tuesday were those of FBNH, Sterling Bank, ERI, GTCO and Fidelity Bank.

Meanwhile the MTN Nigeria’s public offer (IPO) sells at N169, with 575 million shares up for grabs.

Website
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

Nigeria’s stock market gains N5bn after six days of losses

NIGERIA'S stock market gained N5 billion on Tuesday after incurring losses for straight six...
Energy and Power

Uncertainty over Nigeria’s power privatisation as Buhari sacks AEDC management

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, approved the sack of the management of Abuja Electricity...
Health and Environment

COVID-19: Nigeria records three more cases of Omicron 

THE Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed three additional cases of Omicron,...
News

I didn’t tell SSS to starve IPOB leader –Orji Kalu

SENATE Chief Whip Orji Kalu said reports that he asked the State Security Service...
National News

TCN announces blackout in Kaduna, Jos as upgrade of transmission lines commences

THE TRANSMISSION Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced that Kaduna and Jos are to...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleUncertainty over Nigeria’s power privatisation as Buhari sacks AEDC management

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.