24.3 C
Abuja

Nigeria’s transportation cost rises amid shrinking wallets

Data StoriesNews
Arinze NWAFOR
Bus and passengers. Credit - Mytrip.ng

Related

2mins read

IN August, the cost of transportation rose by an average of five per cent for land, air and sea travels.

The rising transport cost occurred amid  shrinking wallets of many Nigerian households.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Thursday revealed that, on average, there was an overall increase in the transport fare through buses, aeroplanes, motorcycles and water vessels.

On a month-on-month basis, the fare that customers who transported themselves within the city by bus paid rose by 4.98 per cent, but it increased by 1.80 per cent for those who engaged in inter-city travels.

August transport watch fare on average for bus journey (per drop) - within city
August transport watch fare on average for bus journey (per drop) – within city

For motorcycles, also known as Okada, the average fare paid for each drop on a month-on-month basis rose by 3.17 per cent.

Average fares for travels on water, on a month-on-month basis, did increase slightly, rising by 1.97 per cent.

- Advertisement -

The increase for air travel was the least, as on a month-on-month basis, the average fare paid for single journeys on specified routes rose by 0.03 per cent.

August transport watch fare on average for bus journey (per drop) intercity
August transport watch fare on average for bus journey (per drop) intercity

How did the increases reflect in states?

On average, a passenger paid N430.58 to commute within a city and N2588.69 for inter-city travels, the data for August show. In some states, however, the fare was higher.

The costliest states for bus travel within a city were: Zamfara (N670.28), Bauchi (N635.12) and Taraba (N550.13) states. On the other side, Oyo State was the most affordable state with an average amount of N220.48.

August transport watch fare on average for Airline (specified routes) - single journey
August transport watch fare on average for Airline (specified routes) – single journey

For bus travels that crossed into new cities, however, the states where the fares were  highest on average were Abuja (N4700.15), Lagos (N3600.04) and Sokoto (N3450.16).

- Advertisement -

With N1859.36, Bayelsa State had the lowest average price for inter-city bus trips in August 2021, followed by Bauchi (N1900.60) and Akwa-Ibom (N1950.20).

The average fare for air travels in August 2021 was N36, 805.41, with Rivers State having the highest on average, at N38,900.00.

It cost an average of N303.25 to move around on motorcycles for single drops. The state with the highest fare was Yobe with an average rate of N500.45.

August transport watch fare on average for motorcycle (Okada) per drop
August transport watch fare on average for motorcycle (Okada) per drop

Those who travelled on the water had a fare of N848.36 on average. It was highest in Delta State (N2550.46) and lowest in Borno State (N270.64).

August transport watch fare on average for journey by motorcycle (Okada) per drop
August transport watch fare on average for journey by motorcycle (Okada) per drop

Even with a drop in the country’s inflation, Nigerians keep spending more. This is hurting several households.

- Advertisement -

Inflation was 17.01 per cent in August 2021. Food inflation was 20.3 per cent last month as many households struggled to buy basic food items.

Nigeria is today world’s poverty capital with 105 million citizens in extreme penury, said the World Poverty Clock.

 

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Data Stories

Nigeria’s transportation cost rises amid shrinking wallets

IN August, the cost of transportation rose by an average of five per cent...
Featured News

Despite contradictory evidence, Buhari hails his govt’s human rights records at UN General Assembly

NIGERIAN President Muhammadu Buhari, in an address during the General Debate of the 76th...
News

NYSC backtracks, admits asking corps members to prepare for ransom payment if abducted

AFTER an initial denial, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has admitted to asking...
Health and Environment

COVID-19 forced Nigeria to grow labs from four to 140 – Buhari

NIGERIA has grown its testing and detection laboratories for COVID-19 from four to over...
Featured News

Rape: Police embark on shooting spree, disrupt Abia poly students’ protest

OFFICERS of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) attached to Aba Divisional Headquarters allegedly shot...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleDespite contradictory evidence, Buhari hails his govt’s human rights records at UN General Assembly

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.