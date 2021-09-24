Nigeria’s transportation cost rises amid shrinking wallets

— 2mins read

The rising transport cost occurred amid shrinking wallets of many Nigerian households.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Thursday revealed that, on average, there was an overall increase in the transport fare through buses, aeroplanes, motorcycles and water vessels.

On a month-on-month basis, the fare that customers who transported themselves within the city by bus paid rose by 4.98 per cent, but it increased by 1.80 per cent for those who engaged in inter-city travels.

For motorcycles, also known as Okada, the average fare paid for each drop on a month-on-month basis rose by 3.17 per cent.

Average fares for travels on water, on a month-on-month basis, did increase slightly, rising by 1.97 per cent.

The increase for air travel was the least, as on a month-on-month basis, the average fare paid for single journeys on specified routes rose by 0.03 per cent.

How did the increases reflect in states?

On average, a passenger paid N430.58 to commute within a city and N2588.69 for inter-city travels, the data for August show. In some states, however, the fare was higher.

The costliest states for bus travel within a city were: Zamfara (N670.28), Bauchi (N635.12) and Taraba (N550.13) states. On the other side, Oyo State was the most affordable state with an average amount of N220.48.

For bus travels that crossed into new cities, however, the states where the fares were highest on average were Abuja (N4700.15), Lagos (N3600.04) and Sokoto (N3450.16).

With N1859.36, Bayelsa State had the lowest average price for inter-city bus trips in August 2021, followed by Bauchi (N1900.60) and Akwa-Ibom (N1950.20).

The average fare for air travels in August 2021 was N36, 805.41, with Rivers State having the highest on average, at N38,900.00.

It cost an average of N303.25 to move around on motorcycles for single drops. The state with the highest fare was Yobe with an average rate of N500.45.

Those who travelled on the water had a fare of N848.36 on average. It was highest in Delta State (N2550.46) and lowest in Borno State (N270.64).

Even with a drop in the country’s inflation, Nigerians keep spending more. This is hurting several households.

Inflation was 17.01 per cent in August 2021. Food inflation was 20.3 per cent last month as many households struggled to buy basic food items.

Nigeria is today world’s poverty capital with 105 million citizens in extreme penury, said the World Poverty Clock.