Nigeria’s youths mark #EndSARSMemorial with 1.24 million tweets, audio talks on Twitter spaces

Arinze NWAFOR and   Blessing Otoibhi

1min read

MULTIPLE tweets sporting the hashtags; #EndPoliceBrutality, #WeWillNeverForget, #EndSARSMemorial, #NeverAgain, #LekkiMassacre flooded the Twitter on Wednesday October 20.

There were also series of audio public conversations held to commemorate the anniversary of the protests against police brutality that took place in October 2020 where many youths were shot dead at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos.

As at 6 pm on Wednesday, the #EndSARSMemorial has gathered 1.24 million tweets despite Twitter ban.

Users including @Oluomoofderby, @Dontee___, hosted a Twitter space that was themed “#ENDSARS 20 Days of Activism Day 20 Finale!” saw a gathering of activists, youth and thought leaders.

Multiple speakers addressed over 300 users who joined the session and spoke about their experiences with police, leadership quality in the country and ways forward.

“The protest has built a consciousness, it has given us an opportunity to reflect” Austin Okon-Akpan, a participant at the Twitter Conversation, said.

Nigerian protesters in Lagos, Nigeria – October 2020. Credit: @DuruIjeoma12

Co-host of the Twitter Space, @Dontee___, said the purpose of having the audio conversation, was to remember Nigerians that were victims of the fallout of the #EndSARS protests in 2020.

Despite the suspension of the micro-blogging platform on June 4 by the federal government, Twitter is still much in use in Nigeria and in the wake of the #EndSARSMemorial, comes off as a tool that plays significant role in youth engagement with the Nigerian politics.

Earlier in the afternoon, activist and self-proclaimed “iVocate for Humanity,” Rinu Oduola called attention to the surging number of tweets.

One million tweets and more on the #EndSARSMemorial ! #KeepitOn Nigerians!!” she tweeted.

https://twitter.com/SavvyRinu/status/1450810719927156739

A collage of pictures of protesters from the October 2020 protests, was uploaded by a user @ChiemelaFortun3, whose handle was spelt as #Wewillneverforget.

https://twitter.com/ChiemelaFortun3/status/1450922914002440200

The video of a protester in Lagos, who was dragged into a police vehicle was shared by Rinu, sporting the #EndPoliceBrutality along with it.

https://twitter.com/SavvyRinu/status/1450832384392318981

Disc Jockey and musician, Florence “DJ Cuppy” Otedola, also went on to tweet “We will NEVER forget!” with the #EndPoliceBrutality and #EndSARSMemorial.

https://twitter.com/cuppymusic/status/1450729510974918658

A user @DuruIjeoma12 reminisced the events of October 20, 2020, with the tweet, “May we never see a day like this again. 20_10_2020. Forever in our hearts. R.I.P to the ones who never made it home.”

https://twitter.com/DuruIjeoma12/status/1450728372020121601

Nigeria’s young population remains defiant to the Nigerian federal government’s Twitter suspension.

It is apparent that from this space, networks are formed, plans are hatched and the political future of the country is shaped.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

