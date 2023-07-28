Nile Media Awards seek entries

ENTRIES are being accepted for the Nile Media Awards 2023.

The program is organised by the Nile Basin Initiative, with support from the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

Journalists in the Nile Basin countries are invited to submit their works.

Applicants can submit original pieces that foster partnership in trans-boundary waters in the Nile Basin.

Topics can include climate change, socio-economic benefits, and regional peace.

The categories include print, digital, radio, television and photography. Works must have been published between December 2020 and August 2023.

Organisers will select the best female entry and best collaborative story. The award ceremony will be held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The deadline for submission is August 22, 2023. Interested individuals can apply here