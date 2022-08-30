21.1 C
NiMet issues flooding alert in FCT, five states

Mustapha Usman
HEAVY rainfall is expected over parts of Kaduna, Niger, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Plateau and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the next four days, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has said.

The agency, in its latest weather prediction, also noted that there are chances of moderate to heavy rainfall over parts Kwara, Oyo, Kogi, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo, Sokoto, Katsina, Zamfara, Kebbi, Kano, Jigawa, Yobe, Borno, Gombe, Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Ebonyi, Enugu, Abia, Imo, Anambra, Rivers, Edo and Delta.

NiMet said there is a likelihood of flooding in parts of the country.

“As a result of the heavy rains expected over parts of central cities and the moderate rainfall expected over the southeastern part of the country for two consecutive days, there are chances of flash floods on roads, low-lying settlements and river channels,” a statement released by the agency said.

The agency added that strong winds are expected to accompany the forecasted moderate and heavy rain in northern states.

“Also, moderate and heavy rainfall events are expected to be accompanied by strong winds especially over the northern and central states during the forecast period.”

NiMet however advised the public to be prepared to avoid damages from weather-related hazards.

“Hence, the public is advised to avoid low-lying terrains, not to drive through running water, clear waterways of debris, avoid standing under trees and unsecured structures during the rain, and switch off electrical appliances before the rains,” the agency added in the statement.

Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

