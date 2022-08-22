23 C
Abuja

NiMet predicts three-day thunderstorm in FCT, northern states

Ijeoma OPARA
THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and some Northern states will experience thunderstorms from Monday to Wednesday, according to latest predictions by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

The Central Forecast Office Weather Outlook issued on Sunday predicted cloudy atmosphere over the Northern region of the country on Monday, especially in Adamawa, Taraba, Bauchi, Gombe and Kaduna states.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are anticipated over the North-Western parts while isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over the North-Eastern part of the country.”

Thunderstorms are also expected over the North-Central region, including Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa, and Niger on Monday morning.

The meteorological agency also predicted that Kwara and Kogi may be affected in the afternoon and evening.

“Cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the inland and coastal cities of the South with prospects of morning rains over Cross River state.

“Later in the day, moderate rains are expected over the entire region leaving out Bayelsa and Delta where cloudiness is expected” the agency added.

The NiMet also predicted a cloudy atmosphere over some parts of the Northern region.

Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org

