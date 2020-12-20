NIN: FG orders investigation into allegations of extortion, insists registration is free

THE federal government has ordered an investigation into the allegation of extortion that has characterized the ongoing national identity card registration in some parts of the country.

Femi Adeluyi, the technical assistant on information technology to Isa Pantami, the minister of communications and digital economy, who stated this in a statement on Saturday, insisted that registration and getting the national identity number (NIN) is totally free.

He noted that the national identity card is the right of every Nigerian, stressing that the government has made adequate budget and provision for it to ensure a hitch free exercise.

“The National Identity Number is completely free for all Nigerians and legal residents with Resident Permit from the Nigeria Immigration Service.

“The National Identity Number is the right of every citizen, based on the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Act 2007, ” he said.

He said the minister had instructed Aliyu Abubakar Aziz, the director-general of NIMC to investigate the allegations with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book.

“The Director-General will also provide a platform for such allegations to be reported,” Pantami added.

He commended the sacrifice of the Management and staff of NIMC who have carried out their assignment conscientiously during, and even outside, working hours.

He disclosed that the ministry was working to ensure the conditions of service and welfare of the staff were favourable.