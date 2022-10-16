27.1 C
Abuja

Nine Ghanaians jailed in Nigeria over drug trafficking

Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Picture used for illustration
NINE Ghanaians arrested for attempting to smuggle 10,843.95kgs cannabis into Nigeria through the sea have been convicted and sentenced to eight years imprisonment each.

They were sentenced on Friday in Lagos following their arrest by men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The suspects were transferred to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and prosecution. 

Delivering his ruling on Friday, Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court, Lagos, convicted the Ghanaians of conspiracy and dealing in cannabis and thereafter sentenced each of them to eight years in prison. 

The convicts are: Victor Wuddah, Freeman Gazul, Adotete Joseph, Sottie Moses, Sottie Stephen, Christian Tette, Kanu Okonipa, Daniel Koyepti and Kanu Natte.

Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

