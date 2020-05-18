Nine soldiers wounded as troops kill 20 Boko Haram terrorists

TROOPS of the Nigerian army have reported killing twenty Boko Haram terrorists on Sunday in a fierce encounter at the northwest of Baga town of Borno State.

In a press release by the Nigerian Army headquarters, nine soldiers were said to have been wounded in the operation carried out by the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in a decisive intercept offensive operation. The troops of the 130 Battalion had support from the Army Super Camp in Baga.

The criminals said to have been armed with mortars, rocket-propelled grenades and small arms were heading to attack villages surrounding Baga, when the troops attacked their convoy with overwhelming firepower killing 20 BHT/ISWAP criminals and captured 6 AK 47 Rifles, 520 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and five 36 hand grenades.

However, the statement signed by John Enenche, Major General Coordinator Defence Media Operations revealed that the wounded men were evacuated to Sector 3 hospital for treatment.

The Chief of Army Staff also commended the gallant troops for their professionalism and directed them to remain resolute towards eradicating the criminals from the North East.