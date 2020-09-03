NITDA to establish centre for artificial intelligence, robotics

THE National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), says it is set to establish a Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics to achieve a robust digital economy.

This was disclosed by Kashifu Abdullahi, Director General of NITDA while receiving delegates from Nile University led by Osman Nuri Aras, the institution’s Vice-Chancellor at the Agency’s Corporate Headquarters, Abuja, on Thursday.

Inuwa who said the proposed centre would be the state of the art facility for emerging technologies, said the agency’s focus is to add value to the industry.

“Our focus is not to just have MSc or PhD but to add value to the industry,” he said

While stating that NITDA would offer scholarships in areas that have direct impact on the industry, Inuwa stressed the need to strengthen the existing relationship between the Nile University and the agency so that there can be custom made courses to prepare it for future work.

He stated that embedding relevant skills would better prepare the workforce to actively participate in the fourth industrial revolution.

While commending the institution for its transition from physical learning to virtual learning within the first week of the lockdown, he encouraged other higher institutions of learning to emulate such model.

In his response, Osman Nuri Aras, the Vice Chancellor of Nile University said his institution was prepared to work with NITDA to ensure it produces students that are future proof.

He added that the Nile University has a specialty in machine learning, where 85 per cent of its Masters degree and PhD computer science students have their specialties in machinery and Artificial Intelligence.