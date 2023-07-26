NLC threatens strike over subsidy removal, gives 7 days notice

THE Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened to embark on a nationwide strike over the hike in the cost of living caused by the removal of petrol subsidy.

The umbrella body for civil servants and public sector workers in the country threatened to stop work in protest should the Federal Government refuse to reverse all anti-poor policies, such as the recent petrol pump price hike, within seven days.

The NLC central working committee made this resolution during a meeting at Abuja Labour House on Tuesday, July 25.

The labour union vowed that it will commence a nationwide strike from August 2, despite the order of the Industrial Court of Nigeria, which prohibited the congress from going on strike.

Last month, the government asked the industrial court to prevent members of the labour union from withdrawing their services as it can “disrupt economic activities, the health and education sector”.

The court granted the order pending a date that will be fixed for a hearing of the government’s arguments.

However, NLC has directed all its affiliates and state council to begin mobilisation of workers and other Nigerians for a protest and an indefinite industrial strike.

Hakeem Ambali, the NLC’s national treasurer, said, “Yes, we issued the Federal Government a seven-day deadline to conclude all negotiations with labour or risk industrial action by the Central Working Committee.”

The NLC had planned to protest the subsidy removal in June but suspended the planned protest after a meeting with government officials.

Although no resolution was made, the labour union halted the proposed industrial action saying it intends to “continue ongoing engagements with the Federal Government and secure closure on the resolutions”.

Similarly, the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has declared an indefinite strike which began at 12:00 am Wednesday, July 26.

The doctors are demanding the implementation of the one-for-one replacement policy for healthcare workers; the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria is to discontinue the downgrading of the membership certificate issued by the West African Postgraduate Medical and Surgical Colleges.

They also accused the federal government of refusing to pay resident doctors’ salary arrears for 2014, 2015 and 2016.