27.1 C
Abuja

NLC warns FG against deregistering ASUU

EducationNews
Marcus Fatunmole
NLC President, Ayuba Wabba Photo Credit: File Photo
Advertisement

Related

Obey court ruling first, FG tells ASUU

Kidnapped police inspector, two others regain freedom in Ogun

Tinubu mocks Atiku over PDP crisis, says his presidency bid over

Strike: ASUU files 14 grounds of appeal against FG

Police kill suspected kidnapper, rescue two victims in Edo

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has warned the Federal government against deregistering the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

In a letter addressed to the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, by the NLC president, Ayuba Wabba, during the week, the union said the government’s reported rejection of Annual Financial Returns and Audited Accounts of ASUU should not be a ploy to proscribe the union.

According to the NLC, which is the parent body of all workers’ unions in the country, ASUU submitted its audited report twice within the time specified by the law, but the office of the Registrar of Trade Union under the Labour Ministry rejected the report.

The NLC stated, “We understand that ASUU had responded to the directives of the Registrar of Trade Unions to submit its Annual Financial Reports and Audited Accounts within 72 hours.

“The Annual Financial Reports and Audited Accounts of ASUU as requested were submitted by ASUU to the office of the Registrar of Trade Unions, Federal Ministry of Labour in less than 24 hours, specifically on the 8th of September 2022.”

The national labour body said that should the government proscribe the union as being rumoured, the action would be a re-enactment of the dark days of the military era.

It urged the minister to direct the Registrar of Trade Unions not to be used to execute “an obnoxious plot” against Nigerian workers, especially lecturers in the universities.

- Advertisement -

“The Registrar of Trade Unions should accept the Annual Financial Report and Audited Accounts submitted by ASUU. We posit very strongly that ASUU should not be punished for demanding that the government respect the Collective Bargaining Agreements it entered with them.

“Finally, we wish to remind the government that Article 3 sub-section 2 of the ILO Convention 87 on Freedom of Association, which Nigeria ratified since October 17, 1960, provides as follows: The public authorities shall refrain from any interference which would restrict this right or impede the lawful exercise thereof,” it wrote.

ASUU has been at loggerheads with the Federal government following its refusal to suspend the strike it declared on February 14.

The seven-month-old strike has paralyzed all academic activities in most of the nation’s public universities.

The ICIR had reported how the National Industrial Court in Abuja ordered ASUU to call off the strike, but the union went on to appeal the ruling on Friday.

This newspaper also reported how the NLC protested on July 26 and 27 across Nigeria, urging the government to find a lasting solution to the logjam.

Author profile
Marcus Fatunmole

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Education

Obey court ruling first, FG tells ASUU

THE Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has asked the Academic Staff Union...
Conflict and Security

Kidnapped police inspector, two others regain freedom in Ogun

THE Ogun State Police command on Friday, September 23, said the three people abducted...
Environment

Recycling: Abuja residents shift waste into wealth, as economic hardship bites

ANNA Ayanda is a widow living in Aleyita, a settlement along Airport Road, she...
Legislature

Lawmakers investigate NNPCLtd joint venture deals, secret account

THE House of Representatives has commenced investigation into the structure and accountability of the...
Health

How Jigawa is transforming its Primary Healthcare with BHCPF

By Elijah Akoji Five years after the Basic Health Care Provision Fund was initiated in...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleObey court ruling first, FG tells ASUU

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.