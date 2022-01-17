NLGJA offers 2022 student journalism conference

— 1 min read

THE Association of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, or Questioning LGBTQ Journalists (NLGJA) is inviting applications for its annual student conference.

The two-day conference is slated for February 25 to February 26, 2022.

The event will give students the chance to learn from media experts, connect with fellow student journalists, and explore the intersections of the news industry and LGBTQ identities.

LGBTQ says that more than 100 LGBTQ students will come together for networking sessions, informational breakouts, and an internship and career fair with top recruiters.

Journalism students in the LGBTQ community can attend a virtual conference.

Registration is free for NLGJA student members. Students who are not members and wish to participate may register for $25.

The deadline for the submission of the application is February 26, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here