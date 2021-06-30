We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) on Wednesday alleged that its leader Nnamdi Kanu was ‘abducted’ by the Nigerian government.

IPOB, which made the allegation in a statement released by its spokesman Emma Powerful, said it would soon expose details of the alleged abduction.

The ICIR had reported that Kanu was on Tuesday remanded in the custody of the State Security Service (SSS) following his re-arrest and repatriation from an undisclosed location by Nigerian security agents.

“We the global movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, confirm the abduction of our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, by the Nigerian government and her security operatives. We shall expose details of his abduction later,” Powerful said in the statement.

Powerful also warned the Nigerian government that no harm should befall Kanu while in the custody of the SSS.

He added, “We remind the Nigerian government and her security agencies that our Leader deserves justice and fair hearing. We also want to state unequivocally, that no harm should befall our leader. Should anything untoward happen to him, the Nigerian government will be held accountable for it.”

He alleged that Kanu, who had jumped bail and absconded from Nigeria, was “kidnapped by the Nigeria government in collaboration with all those that view IPOB and its leader as obstacles to their bid to hold Biafra in perpetual slavery.”

IPOB also said it would not relent in pursuing the freedom of Biafra irrespective of the intimidation by its ‘oppressors.’

The secessionist group further said urged the international community to take note of alleged atrocities being committed by the Nigerian government.

Kanu is set to appear in court on July 26 to continue his trial following his re-arrest after jumping bail.

He was earlier arraigned on an 11-count charge bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matters, illegal possession of firearms and improper importation of goods.