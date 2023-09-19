NNPC retires management staff with 15 months to retirement

Oil and Gas
THE Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has compulsorily retired all management staff with less than 15 months to statutory retirement.

Making the announcement on X, NNPCL wrote “In our bid to pursue effective organisational renewal to support the delivery of our strategic business objectives, it has become imperative to rejuvenate our workforce.

Consequently, in addition to the recent exit of three (3) Executive Vice Presidents, other Management Staff with less than fifteen (15) months to statutory retirement will be exiting the Company effective 19th September 2023.

This is in line with our commitment to scale up NNPC Ltd.’s capabilities through targeted talent management and equal opportunity for all Nigerians.”

Details soon.

