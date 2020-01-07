No corps member was killed in Bayelsa Police shooting, says NYSC

Advertisement

THE Bayelsa State National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says no serving member in the state was involved in a reported case of shooting in the state capital, Yenagoa.

There have been reports that a corps member was allegedly killed during a shooting by a mobile police officer in Yenegoa on Monday.

The shooting was reported to have also led to the death of a driver with Peace Mass Transit and a passenger.

However, the Bayelsa State NYSC Public Relations Officer, Mathew Ngobua, debunked all the reports that a corps member was among those that died during the shooting.

He spoke with The ICIR on Tuesday via a telephone call that none of the serving corps members in the state was involved in the said shooting on Monday.

“When we got rumours of the reports, we sent all our local government coordinators to check all hospitals in Yenegoua and none of our members was involved,” he said.

“I stand by my statement that none of our members was killed in Yenegua on Monday,” he reiterated.

The Bayelsa State Police command also admitted that two people were involved in the incident, but noted that none of them was a corps member.

Asinim Butswat, Bayelsa Police Command Spokesperson said that contrary to reports that the victims were all dead and one of them was a member of the National Youth Service Corps, they were alive while and there is no corps member among them.

Butswat told The ICIR that the victims were all taken to a hospital alive by the police, insisting that no one among them died.

“We took them to the hospital ourselves and we know they are still alive, disregard any statement that says otherwise, as we speak we are on our way to the hospital,” he told The ICIR.

He explained that the incident occurred following an argument between a policeman and the driver who parked his car in front of the bank to allow his passengers to get off the bus before proceeding to the bus terminal.

While the argument ensued, the mobile police officer was reported to have pulled the trigger of his rifle seriously injuring the driver and a passenger.

In response to the incident, the State Police Command said the police officer was arrested and trial would commence soon.

The Police spokesperson noted that the Bayelsa State Police Commissioner, Uche Anozia had condemned the shooting and promised that ‘the case will be comprehensively, speedily and conclusively investigated, and all indicted persons’ will be brought to justice.