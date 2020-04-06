No link between 5G and coronavirus – NCC dispels rumour on danger of 5G

THE Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has said that there is no link between fifth-generation (5G) technology and coronavirus, as recent rumour mill across social media has led many to believe.

In a press release sighted by The ICIR and signed by the NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Henry Nkemadu, the commission debunked some of the misinformation that has linked 5G with coronavirus and implied that the technology is being created to exterminate a large percentage of the world’s population, including Nigerians.

According to the commission, this idea is far from the truth.

The statement noted that 5G is a huge advancement from the 4G network currently used in the country and the mobile technology provides the platform for new and emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data, all of which will improve the quality of work and living for humans.

It was further explained that 5G is not available in Nigeria at the moment. The commission also revealed that there is no deployment for the mobile technology in the country but a trial test was approved and carried out for three months back in November 2019.

“The trial among others was to study and observe any health or security challenges the 5G network might present. Relevant stakeholders including members of the security agencies were invited to participate during the trial,” the statement pointed out.

The commission also discredited the news that 5G emits a copious amount of radiation that can ‘dry up blood’ and ‘kill everyone in the space of seconds’ as claimed in some messages shared on social media.

According to NCC, 5G is not different from 2G, 3G or even 4G as they all belong in the same class of Non-ionizing Radiation.

It buttressed that Nigerians shouldn’t worry themselves about 5G technology as “safety and human health are top priority in the design and deployment of 5G.”

In highlighting the benefits of the technology, NCC submitted that 5G is set to transform the world by connecting everyone with everything.

The commission says it will create millions of jobs, add billions of dollars to the economy (GDP), solve problems solve insecurity problems as well as improve governance and efficiency in the society.