No Nigerian police officer should earn less than N500,000 monthly – Sowore

HUMAN rights activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has called for a sweeping reform of Nigeria’s policing system, insisting that no police officer in the country should earn less than ₦500,000 monthly.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s “Morning Brief” on Wednesday, Sowore linked poor police welfare to the nation’s deepening security challenges, arguing that improved salaries and working conditions for officers would lead to significant reductions in crime and insurgency.

“Our position is that no policeman should be paid less than ₦500,000 per month,” Sowore stated, adding that “Before you ask if that is fiscally sustainable, you must consider the cost of not properly equipping or paying a policeman.”

According to him, the current underfunding of the Nigerian Police Force has rendered it ineffective, forcing the country to increasingly rely on military interventions in civil matters.

He criticised the government’s focus on military spending, citing the high cost of military equipment such as Apache helicopters, which he said could instead be used to strengthen internal policing systems.

“You know how much an Apache helicopter costs? That’s the same money that can be used to improve police welfare and capability. But instead, we spend to bomb parts of our country,” Sowore said.

He argued that investing in policing would yield long-term economic and security benefits, including a 70 per cent reduction in terrorism, 80 per cent drop in kidnappings, and a near elimination of general crime.

“You cannot leave the police in this condition and expect them to protect you. The real question is, how are we sustaining insecurity?”

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

Sowore’s proposal has ignited debate on social media and within political circles. While many Nigerians welcomed the idea as a potential solution to police corruption and low morale, critics questioned the feasibility of such a pay structure amid the country’s strained budget.

Despite the concerns, Sowore insisted that investing in the welfare of security personnel is a national imperative.

“You sustain insecurity when you fail to sustain the people who are meant to protect you,” he reasoned.

His comments come at a time when public discourse on security spending has intensified, following ongoing protests by retired police officers over pension issues and increasing concerns about rising crime across the country.