No official record of 176 abductees in Kwara – Police

THE Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Ojo Adekimi, has dismissed claims that 176 residents were abducted during terrorist attack on Woro and neighbouring Nuku communities in Kaiama Local Government Area.

Addressing journalists in Ilorin, the police chief stated that the figure was not supported by any official record.

While acknowledging that several villagers were captured during the raid, he emphasised that security agencies have found no evidence to verify the 176 figures.

The police clarification follows appeals by victims’ families, community leaders, and traditional rulers, who urged federal authorities to intervene, claiming nearly 176 people remain captive six months after the attack.

Addressing the widely circulated figure, the commissioner explained that official channels could not authenticate it.

“Regarding the claim that 176 people were kidnapped from Woro community in Kaiama Local Government Area, I honestly do not know the source of that figure because it did not come from any security agency or operative,” Adekimi said.

“I believe the figure started circulating after a video surfaced showing a group of abducted persons who were made to claim they were over a hundred in number,” the commissioner added.

According to him, residents who watched the footage of the victims could only spot a few familiar faces.

“I recall that people from Kaiama said they could recognise only about 10 persons in the video, including the wife of the traditional ruler. Based on that, I cannot confirm that 176 people were actually abducted from Woro,” he added.

He warned that law enforcement would not rely on figures created and pushed by terrorists, stressing that security forces remained focused on freeing all captives.

“The story of 176 abductees is one being peddled by the bandits themselves, and I cannot confirm it. What I can assure you is that concerted efforts are being made to secure the release of whoever is currently in the hands of the bandits,” he said.

The commissioner further revealed that operations in neighbouring Oyo State had led security forces to focus on terrorist strongholds around Borgu, where intelligence indicates several armed groups are based.

In February 2026, The ICIR reported that armed bandits operated for nearly 10 hours in Woro community, Kaiama Local Government Area, before security personnel arrived.

The village head, Umar Bio Salihu, revealed that the community was left vulnerable after troops previously stationed there were withdrawn following an earlier attack on their base.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who visited the affected communities after the assault, described the incident as a cowardly act by terrorist elements and offered condolences to bereaved families.