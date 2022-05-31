31.5 C
Kwara Police Command investigates operatives over alleged harassment, extortion

By Dare Akogun

THE Kwara State Police Command has launched an investigation into allegations of harassment, brutality, intimidation and extortion of youths and students by some of its operatives.

The Command in a statement issued in Ilorin by its spokesman Ajayi Okasanmi, said it will not take the allegations of brutality, intimidation, extortion and harassment of the youths and students by some policemen on the field lightly.

The statement said the Commissioner of Police Tuesday Assayomo reiterated the Command’s commitment to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali’s mantra of policing with integrity and protection of the fundamental rights of citizens while deploying the carrots and stick approach.

The Commissioner of Police admonished the youths and students to be calm, promising to investigate all the allegations they raised especially on Twitter Spaces.

Assayomo stressed that policemen who are found to be guilty of the allegations would be punished.

However, the Command denied allegations that its operatives on the field make returns to senior officers.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police advised the good people of Kwara State not to be scared of reporting the activities of the policemen in their localities with facts and proven evidence to the Command, while promising to treat such information with utmost confidentiality,” the statement added.

The Command disclosed that all policemen named in the allegations are already undergoing departmental trial, adding that necessary disciplinary actions are being taken against those found culpable of the allegations.

The statement stressed that the Command was ready to name and shame the black sheep within its fold.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

1 COMMENT

  1. Infact there was a case dey just conclude last two weeks, which dey arrested almost 177at birthday party infact those accuse were posted to different stations because A-division can’t occupied them.
    Infact dey collect nothing less than hundred thousand naira from each because some guys in my area were also a victim.one was at B-division surulere ,two at c-division oja-oba,the other guy A-division make four ,they collected four hundred thousand naira from them which 100k per head before giving them a bail.
    Imagine they are spoiling the name of the Nigeria police force.kindly investigate dis has well.officer Moses was Ipo. Thanks our amiable CP and reliable PRO.
    More promotion ahead sir’s

