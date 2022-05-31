34.4 C
Abuja

Police shoot journalist, one other in Osogbo

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Police
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

TOBA Adedeji, a journalist with the Nation newspaper, has been shot by rampaging policemen in Osun State.

The ICIR learnt that Adedeji was shot alongside a teenager in Osogbo, the state capital, on Tuesday.

The incident happened when a group of policemen were trying to disperse protesters who were demanding justice for one Abiola Afolabi, who was killed by the police in April.

The protesters had blocked the road and prevented vehicular movement.

Adedeji was rushed to the Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, for treatment of gunshot injuries he sustained in the incident.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

Buhari meets APC governors ahead of party’s presidential primary

AHEAD of the presidential primary of the rulling All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu...
Business and Economy

Titan Bank finalises 89% majority stake in Union Bank

TITAN TRUST BANK (TTB) has completed the process of acquiring majority shareholding in Union...
Political Parties

APC primaries: Aregbesola loyalists demand cancellation of Osun results

THE Osun Progressives (TOP), a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to...
Judiciary

Alleged N2.9bn Fraud: Court grants Okorocha N500 million bail

THE Federal High Court in Abuja has granted N500 million bail to ex-Imo State...
Media Opportunities

National Press Club offers webinar on disinformation

THE National Press Club Journalism Institute is inviting participants to its webinar themed “Facts...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleBuhari meets APC governors ahead of party’s presidential primary

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.