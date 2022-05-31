Police shoot journalist, one other in Osogbo

— 1 min read

TOBA Adedeji, a journalist with the Nation newspaper, has been shot by rampaging policemen in Osun State.

The ICIR learnt that Adedeji was shot alongside a teenager in Osogbo, the state capital, on Tuesday.

The incident happened when a group of policemen were trying to disperse protesters who were demanding justice for one Abiola Afolabi, who was killed by the police in April.

The protesters had blocked the road and prevented vehicular movement.

Adedeji was rushed to the Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, for treatment of gunshot injuries he sustained in the incident.