Kaduna, Lagos, Osogbo record highest number of traffic offenders in 2021

— 1 min read

KADUNA, Lagos and Osogbo have been identified as cities with the highest number of traffic offenders in Nigeria in 2021.

This was disclosed by the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Statistical Digest for quarters 1, 2, 3 and 4 of the year.

According to the data, Kaduna recorded the highest number of traffic offenders in the year 2021 with a total of 93,610 traffic offenders.

Lagos followed with 89,673 traffic offenders while Osogbo, capital of Osun State, is third with 67,454 traffic offenders.

There are currently over 30 traffic-related offenses in Nigeria, which are punishable under the Traffic and Road Safety Act.

There are different penalties for each of the offenses, including a penalty fee.

Traffic offenders caught violating rules who wish to waive their right to a court trial have the alternative of paying a prescribed fine for the particular offense.

- Advertisement -

The prescribed fees range from 2,000 to 50,000, depending on the gravity of the offense.

Other cities with high number of traffic offenders include Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Jos, Ilorin, Benin, Port Harcourt, Bauchi, Yola, Sokoto and Enugu.

The ICIR had earlier reported how the FCT, Kaduna and Niger states recorded 51 per cent of road accident deaths across Nigeria in 2021.

According to the data obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), there were 6,205 auto crash-related deaths in Nigeria in 2021.

Out of the 6,205 auto crash-related deaths, the FCT recorded 2,016 while Kaduna had 677 deaths.

Niger State recorded 454 deaths.

The total number of deaths from auto crashes in the FCT, Kaduna and Niger states in 2021 was 3,147, representing 51 per cent of the fatalities from road accidents in Nigeria in the year.