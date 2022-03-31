Train attack: El-Rufai urges military to deploy Tucano fighter jets against terrorists

— 1 min read

KADUNA State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has urged the military to bomb the camps of terrorists wreaking havoc in the state.

El Rufai, who spoke when Minister of Transportation Chibuike Amaechi visited the scene of the attack on a Kaduna-bound train, wondered why, despite the availability of Tucano fighter jets, the military has not bombed the terrorists in their camps.

Calling on the military to deploy the fighter jets against the terrorists, El Rufai said the location of their hideouts is known to members of the public.

According to him, the Department of State Services (DSS) also monitors their telephone lines.

“We know what they (terrorists) are planning. We get the reports. The problem is for the agencies to take action. Please don’t wait until they attack before you respond.

“The Army should go after their enclaves to wipe them out. Let the Air Force bomb them.

“Before, they were categorised as bandits, and if you bombed them, you would have issues with human rights organisations and international criminal courts and so on.

“But now that they have been declared terrorists by the court, they can be legally killed without any consequences from international human rights organisations.

“We have enough intelligence for us to take action. The Air Force undertakes enough ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) and the DSS has informants all over the place,” the governor said.

El Rufai noted that he would not mind a few innocent people losing their lives when the terrorists are bombed as the state is already in a state of war.

“We are in a state of war; this place should be declared a warzone. The Army, Air Force, and the police should go in there and kill them. Will there be innocent casualties? Yes! In every war situation, there are casualties,” he added.

The governor equally called for the establishment of a military base within the Katari and Rijana areas of Kaduna State.