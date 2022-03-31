34.1 C
Abuja

Train attack: El-Rufai urges military to deploy Tucano fighter jets against terrorists

NewsNational News
Bankole Abe
Kaduna
Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El Rufai Photo Credit: Pulse
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

KADUNA State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has urged the military to bomb the camps of terrorists wreaking havoc in the state.

El Rufai, who spoke when Minister of Transportation Chibuike Amaechi visited the scene of the attack on a Kaduna-bound train, wondered why, despite the availability of Tucano fighter jets, the military has not bombed the terrorists in their camps.

Calling on the military to deploy the fighter jets against the terrorists, El Rufai said the location of their hideouts is known to members of the public.

READ ALSO:

How N91m intervention project to FMC Owerri is easing viral diseases burden

How my government responded to train attack in 48 hours – Buhari

For bribes, Police truncate sexual violation cases, deny victims justice (part 3)

- Advertisement -

EEI: REA summons power providers after ICIR’s report, tasks operators on efficient service delivery

According to him, the Department of State Services (DSS) also monitors their telephone lines.

“We know what they (terrorists) are planning. We get the reports. The problem is for the agencies to take action. Please don’t wait until they attack before you respond.

“The Army should go after their enclaves to wipe them out. Let the Air Force bomb them.

“Before, they were categorised as bandits, and if you bombed them, you would have issues with human rights organisations and international criminal courts and so on.

Super Tucano fighter jets
One of the Super Tucano fighter jets. Image courtesy: Flight Global

“But now that they have been declared terrorists by the court, they can be legally killed without any consequences from international human rights organisations.

“We have enough intelligence for us to take action. The Air Force undertakes enough ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) and the DSS has informants all over the place,” the governor said.

- Advertisement -

El Rufai noted that he would not mind a few innocent people losing their lives when the terrorists are bombed as the state is already in a state of war.

“We are in a state of war; this place should be declared a warzone. The Army, Air Force, and the police should go in there and kill them. Will there be innocent casualties? Yes! In every war situation, there are casualties,” he added.

The governor equally called for the establishment of a military base within the Katari and Rijana areas of Kaduna State.

Reporter at | [email protected] | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Data Stories

Kaduna, Lagos, Osogbo record highest number of traffic offenders in 2021

KADUNA, Lagos and Osogbo have been identified as cities with the highest number of...
Media Opportunities

The DIG offers 2022 investigative video and audio reporting award

A NON-PROFIT association that supports investigative journalism in Italy and worldwide through funding, research,...
News

Train attack: Reps express anger as ministers, security chiefs, others shun invitation

THE House of Representatives on Wednesday expressed anger after some security chiefs, ministers and...
Health and Environment

FCTA reclaims Garki Hospital 15 years after

THE 15-year concession agreement between the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and the Nisa...
Big Investigation

How N91m intervention project to FMC Owerri is easing viral diseases burden

THE Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, is one of the beneficiaries of the awarded emergency...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

‘Akindele lied that I failed so he could sleep with me’ ― OAU sex-for-mark...

Consumer Protection, Police, raid Gocash, Okash, Easy moni, other loan shark firms in...

Nigeria’s crude oil stolen, sabotaged in five years will construct 138 PHCs for each...

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleHow N91m intervention project to FMC Owerri is easing viral diseases burden
Next articleFCTA reclaims Garki Hospital 15 years after

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.