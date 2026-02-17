El-Rufai spends first night with EFCC after honouring invitation

FORMER Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has spent his first night at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja after presenting himself for questioning over corruption allegations.

His media aide, Muyiwa Adekeye, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday, February 16, noting that the former governor honoured the commission’s invitation and held discussions with its officials.

According to the statement, El-Rufai had a “frank and fruitful interaction” with EFCC investigators, adding that his legal team described the officials’ conduct as professional.

Adekeye added that the former governor remained with the commission after the engagement.

“Malam Nasir @elrufai today honoured the invitation extended to him by the EFCC.

“He had a frank and fruitful interaction with the EFCC officials, whom his counsel noted were entirely professional in their approach and conduct,” he wrote.

The ICIR on Monday reported how El-Rufai’s appearance drew opposing groups of demonstrators to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja.

The former FCT minister arrived at the complex around 11am with a group of supporters and lawyers.

The anti-El-rufai group of protesters, who had gathered long before El-rufai arrived, carried placards and banners with bold inscriptions, demanding that the anti-graft agency investigate and prosecute the former governor over alleged financial impropriety.

Some of the inscriptions read: “El-Rufai cannot hide behind politics. Let the law catch up,” and “No one is above the law.”

However, tensions escalated when another group of demonstrators, who identified themselves as El-Rufai’s supporters stormed the area and displayed placards with the inscription: “El-Rufai is a citizen not a suspect,” “We stand with El-Rufai”, and We stand with the law.”

The ICIR reports that the former minister has also been charged with 3-count charges bordering on unlawfully interception of the phone communications of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

The three-count charge, instituted at the Federal High Court, Abuja, and dated February 16, 2026, stemmed from statements El-Rufai made during a February 13 appearance on Arise TV’s Prime Time programme.

In count one, prosecutors alleged that the former governor admitted during the interview that he and unnamed associates “unlawfully intercepted the phone communications” of Ribadu, an offence said to be punishable under Section 12(1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Amendment Act, 2024.

Count two further accused him of acknowledging knowledge of individuals responsible for the interception but failing to report them to security agencies, contrary to provisions of the same law.

In count three, the prosecution alleged that El-Rufai and others still at large used technical systems that compromised public safety and national security by intercepting the NSA’s communications, an offence punishable under Section 131(2) of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003.