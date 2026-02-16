FG sues El-Rufai over alleged interception of Ribadu’s phone communications

THE Federal Government of Nigeria has filed criminal charges against former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El‑Rufai, accusing him of unlawfully intercepting the phone communications of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

The three-count charge, instituted at the Federal High Court, Abuja, and dated February 16, 2026, stemmed from statements El-Rufai made during a February 13 appearance on Arise TV’s Prime Time programme.

In count one, prosecutors alleged that El-Rufai admitted during the interview that he and unnamed associates “unlawfully intercepted the phone communications” of Ribadu, an offence said to be punishable under Section 12(1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Amendment Act, 2024.

Count two further accused the former governor of acknowledging knowledge of individuals responsible for the interception but failing to report them to security agencies, contrary to provisions of the same law.

In count three, the prosecution alleged that El-Rufai and others still at large used technical systems that compromised public safety and national security by intercepting the NSA’s communications, an offence punishable under Section 131(2) of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003.

Counsel from the State Security Service (SSS) are listed as prosecutors in the case.

Backstory

The charges followed El-Rufai’s public claim that he knew about his attempted arrest through tapping of Ribadu’s phone, stressing that the NSA ordered his arrest upon arrival in Nigeria.

Speaking on Arise TV on February 13, the former governor alleged that security operatives attempted to detain him at the airport at the instance of anti-corruption authorities, describing the move as an abduction attempt.

“Nuhu made the call and made the order that I must be in custody,” he said.

When asked how he became aware of the alleged directive, El-Rufai added: “The government thinks that they’re the only ones that listen to calls… Someone tapped his phone.”

He acknowledged that tapping phone calls without court authorisation was illegal but argued that state agencies routinely monitor communications without judicial approval.

El-Rufai presents self at EFCC

The ICIR reports that the litigation came after the former governor presented himself at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja on February 16 for questioning over separate allegations.

His arrival triggered tense demonstrations by opposing groups outside the EFCC complex.

While anti-El-Rufai protesters demanded his investigation and prosecution, his supporters carried placards reading, “El-Rufai is a citizen not a suspect” and “We stand with El-Rufai.”