El-Rufai alleges Ribadu ordered his arrest, claims he learnt through tapped call

FORMER Kaduna State governor, Nasir El‑Rufai, has alleged that Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, personally ordered that he be arrested and taken into custody upon arrival in the country.

Speaking during an interview on Arise TV on Friday night, February 13, El-Rufai claimed that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) used the State Security Services (SSS) to attempt to ‘abduct’ him, describing the development as part of a recurring pattern.

“The DDS was procured to abduct me by the ICPC. The ICPC that has never communicated with me ever,” he said, clarifying that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had only written to invite him for a meeting while he was abroad.

El-Rufai stated that his lawyers had responded to the EFCC, informing the agency of his trip and his decision to honour the invitation on February 16, which coincides with his birthday.

He emphasised that the EFCC’s conduct in the matter appeared “more professional.”

According to him, about 50 SSS waited at the airport with instructions from the ICPC to abduct and detain him.

“I asked for a letter of invitation, and none of them had a letter of invitation to present. I refused to follow them without this invitation, and they tried to force me to go with them. One of my aides was beaten up, and my passport was seized from him,” he said.

The former governor further alleged that ICPC officials later delivered a letter inviting him for questioning on February 13, adding that his legal team indicated willingness to honour the invitation after meeting with the EFCC.

While claiming that Ribadu authorised the attempted arrest. he said, “Nuhu made the call and made the order that I must be in custody.”

When asked how he knew about the call, he said, “the government thinks that they’re the only ones that listen to calls.”

“But we also have our ways. He made the call, he gave the order…Someone tapped his phone,” he said.

He acknowledged that tapping phone calls without court authorisation is illegal but argued that government agencies routinely monitor communications without judicial approval.

The allegation followed an incident on Thursday in which security operatives attempted to arrest El-Rufai at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, upon his arrival from Cairo, according to his media aide, Muyiwa Adekeye.

Adekeye said the former governor refused to accompany the operatives because they did not present any warrant or formal invitation, adding that officials seized his international passport from an aide during the encounter.

Videos circulating online showed a brief scuffle involving men in green jackets, while El-Rufai insisted that due process must be followed. Other clips captured supporters surrounding him and escorting him away.