How my government responded to train attack in 48 hours – Buhari

— 2 mins read

IN what appears like a rare swift response to a national tragedy, President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday listed the actions taken by his government two days after terrorists’ deadly attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train.

The president assembled the actions in a post on his verified Facebook page.

He named government officials who visited Kaduna to sympathize with the injured at the hospital and those who were at the attack scene, but he did not visit the state where he had lived for many years before becoming president.

Terrorists bombed the rail track a few kilometres to the Rigasa Train Station in Kaduna Monday night, causing the train to derail.

They fired several shots at the train and gained entrance into its coaches, killing and wounding many of its roughly 400 passengers before whisking away yet-to-be-ascertained others.

Among the victims are current and past top government functionaries.

One of the casualties had planned her wedding for October. A doctor was also among the dead.

- Advertisement -

The Kaduna State Government said security agents recovered eight bodies from the attack scene.

The ICIR had reported that all commuters between Abuja and Kaduna would travel only by road after the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) suspended the train services after the attack.

The attack highlighted how the terrorists left Kaduna State security in ruins in March.

Responses from the Buhari government

Buhari, in the Facebook post, highlighted his government’s response to the train attack.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo accompanied by Governor of Kaduna State Nasir El-Rufai, visited the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna to commiserate with victims of the terrorist attack.

Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi accompanied by Minister of State for Transportation Gbemisola Saraki and Minister for Police Affairs Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi visited the scene of the attack.

- Advertisement -

The president said Amaechi decried the delay in approving funds for procurement of the surveillance equipment and sensors for effective monitoring of the rail tracks.

Chief of Defence Staff Lucky Irabor, Chief of Army Staff Faruk Yahaya and Inspector-General of Police Usman Alkali also visited the scene.

Nigerian Police Force took delivery of 16 Innoson Vehicles Pickups (IVM Carrier) donated by the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority for enhanced surveillance patrol and crime prevention along the Kaduna-Abuja-Kano Expressway.

Similarly, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq directed the immediate deployment of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) North-West Zonal Office team to visit the scene and the victims.

Buhari said he had (on Tuesday) met with security chiefs and directed immediate conclusion of all processes for implementation of the Integrated Security Surveillance and Monitoring (ISSM) solution for the Abuja-Kaduna rail line.

He said the ISSM solution should cover the Lagos-Ibadan rail line.

The president also ordered security agencies to rescue all kidnapped passengers and chase for the terrorists to ensure they make them face justice.

- Advertisement -

He mandated the Nigerian Railway (NRC) management to speedily repair the damaged tracks and resume the Abuja-Kaduna service without delay.

Meanwhile, the president restated his earlier directive to the military to deal ruthlessly with the terrorists.

He said anyone found unlawfully wielding an AK47 should not be spared, stressing that no one should be allowed to hold the country to ransom.