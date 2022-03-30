Train attack: Security agents recovered eight bodies – Kaduna State govt

— 1 min read

THE Kaduna State government said eight bodies were recovered from the train attacked on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line on Monday night.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this in a statement, said the remains of eight victims of the attack were recovered by security agents.

According to him, information available from the train passenger manifest revealed that about 26 persons were injured, while some passengers are still uncounted for.

“Security agencies have reported that eight bodies were recovered and 26 persons were injured during the attack.

“Investigations are still ongoing to ascertain the status of the passengers who were on board the train and remain unaccounted for at the time of this update,” Aruwan said.

Contrary to initial reports, the commissioner said the manifest showed that only 398 passengers bought tickets.

It was reported that over 900 persons were aboard the train.

Aruwan further disclosed that 362 of the 398 passengers that bought tickets were validated as having boarded the train through the gate.

The Kaduna State Government appealed to the public to assist with information regarding passengers on the train by “contacting the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency on the phone line 09088923398”.

Aruwan added that that further updates would be communicated to the public.

He equally explained that search operations are being sustained to ascertain the whereabouts of missing passengers.