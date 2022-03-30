34.1 C
Abuja

Train attack: Security agents recovered eight bodies – Kaduna State govt

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Terrorists attack Abuja-Kaduna train. PhotoCredit: Sahara Reporters
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE Kaduna State government said eight bodies were recovered from the train attacked on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line on Monday night.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this in a statement, said the remains of eight victims of the attack were recovered by security agents.

According to him, information available from the train passenger manifest revealed that about 26 persons were injured, while some passengers are still uncounted for.

“Security agencies have reported that eight bodies were recovered and 26 persons were injured during the attack.

“Investigations are still ongoing to ascertain the status of the passengers who were on board the train and remain unaccounted for at the time of this update,” Aruwan said.

Contrary to initial reports, the commissioner said the manifest showed that only 398 passengers bought tickets.

It was reported that over 900 persons were aboard the train.

- Advertisement -

Aruwan further disclosed that 362 of the 398 passengers that bought tickets were validated as having boarded the train through the gate.

The Kaduna State Government appealed to the public to assist with information regarding passengers on the train by “contacting the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency on the phone line 09088923398”.

Aruwan added that that further updates would be communicated to the public.

He equally explained that search operations are being sustained to ascertain the whereabouts of missing passengers.

Reporter at | Author Page
- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

News

NDLEA arrests members of airport drug syndicate, recover N19.8 million cash

THE Nigeria Drug Law Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a fleeing drug kingpin heading a...
Business and Economy

Access, Zenith, GTCO, six others made N215bn in e-transactions in 2021

NINE banks have a total of N215.60 billion as income from electronic banking transactions...
Big Investigation

Ebonyi: Consultants resignation hit teaching hospital amidst multimillion naira intervention projects

MEDICAL Consultants at the Federal Teaching Hospital Abakliki (FETHA), Ebonyi State have joined the...
News

Train attack: Amaechi says his request for security equipment on rail tracks was rejected

MINISTER of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi has revealed that he warned about possible attacks on...
News

CAF official dies at Abuja stadium after Nigeria-Ghana match

AN official of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Joseph Kabungo died after the World...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Consumer Protection, Police, raid Gocash, Okash, Easy moni, other loan shark firms in...

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

CBN reacts as concerns trail Emefiele’s links to APC, presidential election

The Life And Times Of The Woman On The Fifty Naira Note

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNDLEA arrests members of airport drug syndicate, recover N19.8 million cash

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.