36.1 C
Abuja

Train attack: All Kaduna-Abuja commuters to travel by road

Conflict and SecurityNews
Marcus Fatunmole
Kaduna-Abuja rail attacked by gunmen Source: The Nation
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
3mins read

PENDING when the Nigerian government restores rail services on the Abuja-Kaduna route, people commuting between the two cities may travel only by road.

This follows the suspension of services by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) between the cities on Tuesday.

The action followed an attack by terrorists on a train on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line on Monday night. The train was carrying nearly a thousand passengers.

According to findings by our reporter, commuters have no alternative other than travelling by road between Kaduna and Abuja because there is no direct flight between the airports located in the two cities.

Also, the two territories do not have water linking them through which commuters could travel. 

The Abuja-Kaduna highway has been a nightmare for many because the activities of terrorists who attack, kill and abduct commuters at will for years.

Reprieve came the way of commuters using the road when President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the Abuja-Kaduna railway in 2016.

- Advertisement -

Kaduna and Abuja are neighbouring territories.

Nearly 200 kilometres apart, travelling by road between Kaduna and Abuja takes about two and a half hours from Zuba, Abuja’s border town.

It also takes approximately two hours for the train to journey from the Kubwa Station to the Rigawa Station in Kaduna.

Fare for rail and road transportation between the two cities is about N3000.

No airline flies between Abuja-Kaduna Airports

As of the time of filing this report, no airline operates between the Abuja and Kaduna Airports.

On Tuesday, Azman Air suspended its operations at the Kaduna Airport; it does not operate between the two cities but from Lagos and other airports.

- Advertisement -

Aero Contractors used to shuttle between the two airports, but the company had suspended the services long before the latest attack on the rail.

Abuja-Kaduna highway: Harvest of kidnappings, killings

There have been dozens of reports on attacks and abductions on the Abuja-Kaduna highway in the past few years.

In its report captioned: “Yuletide: Flashpoints for abduction, crashes on Nigerian highways“, published in December 2020, The ICIR highlighted some of the abductions, killings and attacks that had taken place on the Kaduna-Abuja road. 

The report described the road as “arguably the most notorious road for kidnapping in Nigeria.”

It noted that terrorists (then known as bandits) had abducted hundreds of persons on the road that links the northern part of the country to the south and the nation’s capital.

For example, the report shows the terrorists kidnapped nine Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Kaduna State students on the road on November 15, 2020. They were released days later by combined efforts of the Nigerian army and other security agencies after reports had claimed relations of the victims paid ransoms.

- Advertisement -

On September 8, 2019, the terrorists whisked away another six people on the highway. The abductees were travelling from Offa, Kwara State, in a commercial vehicle belonging to a company operated by the Offa community.

The abductors would have had another field day on the road on November 27 2020, but for the prompt intervention of the troops of Operation Thunder Strike, according to a statement from the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

Aruwan said the troops fired shots at the abductors, who “escaped with bullet wounds.”

Attacks worsen insecurity in Kaduna

Increasing terrorists’ activities in Kaduna State blankets the state with fear and gloom.

In 2021, bandits killed 1192 people in the state and kidnapped 3348 others.

That was after The ICIR had reported that deaths from insecurity in the state in 2020 were three times higher than those recorded in the North-East states battling terrorism.

The gunmen attacked public and private institutions, schools and communities as they intensify their campaigns in the state.

In August 2021, bandits attacked the country’s foremost military institution – the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) – in Kaduna town.

Five months before then, the gunmen had attacked the Kaduna Airport’s FAAN Quarters and abducted nine people

There were several attacks and abductions from schools, including nearly 20 students kidnapped at the Greenfield University in Kaduna and 121 pupils whisked away at the Baptist High School in Kaduna township in 2021. 

History of breakdown, attacks on Abuja-Kaduna train

The train broke down at least twice between November 18 and 20, 2020, forcing the Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi to apologise to Nigerians.

He attributed the development to poor locomotives. He wondered why Chinese new locomotives procured by the government could develop faults months after delivery. 

On January 4, 2021, the train from Kaduna broke down at Akere community while heading for Idu, Abuja.

Again, on June 28, 2021, the train broke down in the bush, causing fears among passengers. 

The train had hundreds of passengers on its coaches. 

The NRC said engine failure was responsible for the hitch.

On October 20, gunmen destroyed the rail track and reportedly fired several shots at the train. The incident occured between Rijana and Dutse.

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Education

ASUU strike: UNICAL orders students out of hostels

The management of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) has ordered students of the institution...
News

Train attack: Tinubu cancels 70th birthday colloquium in honour of victims

FORMER Lagos State governor Bola Tinubu has cancelled his 70th birthday colloquium in honour...
Politics and Governance

Weeks after announcing formation of ‘Third Force’, Kwankwaso dumps PDP

FORMER Kano State governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party...
News

Train attack: Security operatives rescue abducted former Zamfara deputy governor

SECURITY operatives have rescued a former Zamfara State deputy governor Ibrahim Wakkala from terrorists...
National News

Nigerians react to death of medical doctor in Abuja-Kaduna train attack

NIGERIANS have reacted to the death of a young medical doctor, Chinelo Megafu, in...
Advertisement

Most Read

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

Lady accused of multi-million naira fraud deletes Facebook posts

How Chinese-built railway projects are easing mobility, saving lives in Nigeria

CBN reacts as concerns trail Emefiele’s links to APC, presidential election

Profile: Abdullahi Adamu emerges APC national chairman

Award-winning Nigerian public servant installed as Rector of UK University

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleASUU strike: UNICAL orders students out of hostels

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.