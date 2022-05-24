22.7 C
Abuja

NDU protest : Four years after, Amassoma community remember victims of police brutality

News
Editorial
NDU Killing
Amassoma Youths on a peaceful protest in remembrance of Victims of the NDU killings
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
2mins read

By Etete Godson

Families and victims of police brutality Monday, went on a rally to commemorate the fourth remembrance annievasry of the 2018 protest at Niger Delta University (NDU) in Amassoma in Bayelsa state that led to the death and injury of several people.

Four years ago, the security agents in a bid to quel a protest – that had gone on for days – against retrenchment at the university killed six persons and injured several at Amassoma community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area (LGA).

The ICIR reported a detailed account of the incident titled : Living with ghosts (I) : Life after encounter with police brutality in Bayelsa state

Umuoh Festus who lost his twenty-year-old son, Jonathan Festus to the Amassoma protest said, “I remember this day as a very painful day as a father who lost an innocent child. …As a young man, he was planning to further his education so he took up Okada (motor bike) driving, then he was just shot by a gun”.

Princess Jacob whose father was also killed during the protest said  “I remember this day as the day I lost my father. On that day, I was at home when I started having fear in me. Then some people came and said my father has been gun down. I thought he was still going to survive. … I thought it was a joke”.

NDU Killing
Princess Jacob lost her father to the NDU protest

A former paramount ruler of Amassoma, Nengi Sogo, said several victims of the incident are yet to recover.

- Advertisement -

The chief explaining what led to the protest said, “this thing happened, concerning NDU. The new VC that came in started dropping [retrenching] workers.They said they want to drop workers. In the process, community boys protested. Majorly, the Amassoma group of workers were dropped, although other community groups too were dropped. The Amassoma boys protested that this thing should not happen”.

He added that “my first time of hearing gun shots killing people of this community was that day”.

NDU KILLINGS
Nengi Sogo, Former Paramount Ruler of Amassoma

Oyeinkenumuworime Jacob, who lost her husband and her job during the NDU crisis said that she the incident has turned her and her children to beggers,  adding that she currently find it difficult to pay their school fees.

Blessing Azagba whose daughter lost her husband –  Ebimobowei Gagede –  said she is grateful to be alive as she was almost hit by a bullet while running for safety in May 2018.

Oyinbowogha Famous Ogbe who survived the incident with gunshot injuries, said the community would forever remember those that were killed by the police during the 2018 protest as heroes that died fighting for the betterment of Amassoma.

NDU KILLINGS
Banner at the Anglican Church Waterside, Amassoma with names and photographs of community members that died.

Friday Sunny Ebiakpobowie, who also lost his father during the NDU protest is wary of street protest. He cautioned Nigrians to be careful.

The four year remembrance ceremony and rally saw a banner placed at an Anglican Church in the community, with names and photographs those who died.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Education

Strike: Staff unions kick as EKSU announces resumption of academic activities

THE Governing Council of the Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti (EKSU), has approved today, May...
News

Petroleum Regulatory Authority finalises regulations to improve ease of business

THE Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has disclosed it is drafting...
News

Nigeria’s economy grows by 3.11% in Q1 2022

THE National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday says the Nigerian economy grew by...
Health and Environment

NHIA: Lawmaker who sponsored bill names Act BuhariCare

THE federal lawmaker who sponsored the recently signed National Health Insurance Authority Bill, Sen....
Judiciary

2023: Emefiele withdraws presidential election suit

GODWIN Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has withdrawn a suit...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleStrike: Staff unions kick as EKSU announces resumption of academic activities

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.