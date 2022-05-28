Police launch manhunt for killers of two youths in Kwara

— 1 min read

THE Kwara State police command has said it has set crack detectives after some hoodlums who allegedly conspired with some others to murder two youths at the Adifa area of Ilorin, the Kwara State on Friday night.

The police said two young boys, identified as Lukman and Kudus, both at the Adifa and Cente Igboro areas of Ilorin were stabbed to death by a group of boys led by one Habeeb Ganiyu of the Agbarere area in Ilorin.

The two boys were stabbed several times in the chest and died before they got to the hospital.

The police command, in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Ajayi Okasanmi, copies of which were made available to newsmen on Saturday in Ilorin, said it was yet to know the cause of the fight between the two groups, but said detectives had been sent after the hoodlums who took to their heels immediately after committing the crime.

According to him, “(The) Kwara State Police Command is unhappy about the report of the killings of two young boys named Lukman and Kudus, both at the Adifa and Cente Igboro areas of Ilorin.

“The attack was carried out by a group of boys led by one Habeeb Ganiyu, ‘m’, of the Agbarere area of Ilorin, who stabbed the deceased several times in the chest. Victims were rushed to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital by men of the Oja Oba police station after the police responded to the distress call. The victims were confirmed dead by the doctors on duty immediately they arrived at UITH.

“The suspect that led the group that carried out the attack, one Habeeb Ganiyu, ‘m’, who was also seriously injured, was arrested.”

Okasanmi said that the state Commissioner of Police, Tuesday Assayomo, has ordered a discreet investigation into the matter by deploying strategies that would lead to the arrest of the fleeing attackers, adding that anybody found to have contributed to the process that led to the death of the victims would be arrested and made to bear the full weight of the law.

“The Commissioner assures the people of the area in particular and Kwara State in general of their safety and security at all times, advising law breakers to vacate Kwara State as anyone arrested for committing any crime would be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the land,” the statement said.