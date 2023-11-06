Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu’s leg amputated as family solicits support

THE family of veteran Nollywood actor John Okafor, majorly known as Mr. Ibu, has revealed that one of his legs had been amputated to keep him alive.

The family disclosed this in the statement shared on Monday, October 6, via the actor’s official Instagram page.

It said the actor had seven successful surgeries, including the amputation of one leg.

“As of 1 pm, noon today, daddy has gone through seven successful surgeries, but to keep him alive and increase his chances of recovery, one of his legs had to be amputated.

“This development has been hard on us all, but we’ve had to accept it as daddy’s new reality to keep him alive”, the statement read in parts.

While soliciting help, the family appreciated Nigerians’ support and said the actor was still in a delicate situation.

“Please, we are still soliciting support from well-meaning Nigerians as, at this stage, daddy is still very delicate, and he needs all the help he can get.

“Thank you, everyone; the Okafor family is grateful, and we don’t take you for granted. In due time, daddy will personally acknowledge everyone who supported him during this period as soon as he’s stable.”

Though the cause of the illness that led to Mr. Ibu’s leg amputation was not stated, the actor took to his Instagram page in October to solicit prayers and financial assistance from Nigerians over his condition.