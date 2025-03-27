Northern Youth Council opposes proposed conversion of Lagos 37 LCDAs to LGAs

NORTHERN Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has kicked against the bill seeking to convert 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos State to Local Government Areas (LGAs)

In a statement on Thursday, March 27, the NYCN National President, Isah Abubakar, stated the bill was unfair and a threat to national unity.

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, March 26, had passed the bill for a second reading.

The ICIR reports that if the bill scales through, Lagos State LGAs will increase from 20 to 57 and will raise Nigerian LGAs from 774 to 811.

The NYCN warned that the proposed change would unfairly favour Lagos State, undermining fairness and equality in governance.

Instead, the group advocated for a thorough review of local governance structures in the country to ensure fair representation and consideration of diverse needs.

It advised Nigerian governors, especially those from the Northern region, to oppose the bill.

The NYCN reaffirmed its dedication to advancing unity, fairness, and equal opportunities in governance, cautioning lawmakers to carefully weigh the potential consequences of the bill.

The bill is among dozens of bills currently before the House of Representatives as the National Assembly seeks to amend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999 as amended) and enact new laws for the country.

The ICIR reported on Thursday that a bill seeking to create the Office of the Prime Minister as the head of government and the Office of the President as head of state passed a second reading at the House of Representatives.

The bill proposed to alter the provisions of the constitution to provide a framework for the mode of election to the two offices.

The bill is among the 32 constitutional amendment bills that scaled second reading in the House of Representatives on Thursday.

Also among the bills is a bill for an Act to amend the constitution to provide for specific seats for women in the National Assembly and state houses of assembly.

Another bill proposes to amend the constitution to shorten the time for resolving pre-election disputes, establish pre-election tribunals, and regulate the suspension of National Assembly members.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

A bill for an Act to amend the constitution to review the requirements that qualify persons to be elected as president and vice-president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, governors and deputy governors also passed a second reading at Thursday’s session.

Three other bills that seek to alter Nigeria’s Constitution to review the Federal Capital Territory’s status in presidential elections and create two new states, Wan and Gobir, also passed a second reading.

This brings the total number of Constitution Amendment Bills to 113.

The ICIR also reported that the House reversed its decision on a bill that sought to strip the vice president, governors, and deputy governors of immunity from prosecution.