back to top

Northern Youth Council opposes proposed conversion of Lagos 37 LCDAs to LGAs

Reading time: 2 mins
News
Northern Youth Council kicks against proposed bill for 37 New LGAs for Lagos
Map of Lagos state
Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE

NORTHERN Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has kicked against the bill seeking to convert 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos State to Local Government Areas (LGAs)

In a statement on Thursday, March 27, the NYCN National President, Isah Abubakar, stated the bill was unfair and a threat to national unity.

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, March 26, had passed the bill for a second reading.

The ICIR reports that if the bill scales through, Lagos State LGAs will increase from 20 to 57 and will raise Nigerian LGAs from 774 to 811.

The NYCN warned that the proposed change would unfairly favour Lagos State, undermining fairness and equality in governance.

Instead, the group advocated for a thorough review of local governance structures in the country to ensure fair representation and consideration of diverse needs.

It advised Nigerian governors, especially those from the Northern region, to oppose the bill.

The NYCN reaffirmed its dedication to advancing unity, fairness, and equal opportunities in governance, cautioning lawmakers to carefully weigh the potential consequences of the bill.

The bill is among dozens of bills currently before the House of Representatives as the National Assembly seeks to amend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999 as amended) and enact new laws for the country.

The ICIR reported on Thursday that a bill seeking to create the Office of the Prime Minister as the head of government and the Office of the President as head of state passed a second reading at the House of Representatives. 

Read Also:

 House Of Reps Moves To Amend Maritime Laws
‘I will sponsor another bill restricting emigration of nurses, pharmacists’
‘We don’t need it’… Reps say no to single six-year term for president, governors
30,000 Naira minimum wage finally endorsed by House of Representatives

 The bill proposed to alter the provisions of the constitution to provide a framework for the mode of election to the two offices.

The bill is among the 32 constitutional amendment bills that scaled second reading in the House of Representatives on Thursday.

Also among the bills is a bill for an Act to amend the constitution to provide for specific seats for women in the National Assembly and state houses of assembly.

Another bill proposes to amend the constitution to shorten the time for resolving pre-election disputes, establish pre-election tribunals, and regulate the suspension of National Assembly members.


     

     

    A bill for an Act to amend the constitution to review the requirements that qualify persons to be elected as president and vice-president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, governors and deputy governors also passed a second reading at Thursday’s session.

    Three other bills that seek to alter Nigeria’s Constitution to review the Federal Capital Territory’s status in presidential elections and create two new states, Wan and Gobir, also passed a second reading.

    This brings the total number of Constitution Amendment Bills to 113.

    The ICIR also reported that the House reversed its decision on a bill that sought to strip the vice president, governors, and deputy governors of immunity from prosecution.

    Bankole Abe
    Reporter at  | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

    A reporter with the ICIR
    A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement