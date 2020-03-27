NPA truncates NCDC’s claim on six cases detected on vessel

THE Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has denied claims by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on the discovery of six new cases of coronavirus on a vessel.

The NCDC While announcing the 14 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday night, said that six of them were detected on a vessel.

“Of the 14, 6 were detected on a vessel, 3 are returning travellers into Nigeria & 1 is a close contact of a confirmed case.”

Replying the tweet by the NCDC, the port agency said it has not recorded any confirmed case of COVID-19 to date and asked NCDC to provide details on the confirmed cases.

“In respect to the 6 new cases that “were detected on a vessel” in Lagos, the Authority in collaboration with Port Health has not recorded any confirmed cases to date.

“To enable verification and proper record keeping, kindly avail us with specific details on the name of the Vessel the passengers were on board, and the Terminal or Jetty where they berthed,” NPA said.

Meanwhile, Nigeria currently has 65 confirmed cases following the confirmation of 14, three discharges, and one recorded death.

With Lagos as the epicentre of the Coronavirus having 44 confirmed cases, FG has approved N10 billion to support the state in the fight against COVID -19.