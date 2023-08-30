NPFL to deploy AI cameras to live stream matches as league begins Sept. 9

AHEAD of the kickoff of the 2023/23 Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL season on Saturday, September 9, the board of the league has assured the deployment of Artificial Intelligence cameras to stream live the league matches.

The league board’s chairman, Gbenga Elegbeleye disclosed this during the draw for the new season conducted in Abuja on Tuesday, saying that 300 matches out of the 380 games will be streamed in the incoming season with AI cameras.

“Let me also use this very opportune occasion to appeal to our club leaders here to offer all required support to the Propel Sports Africa team as they start. Firstly, is that all individual club streaming activity is no longer allowed as clubs will be offered the data of all their matches including individual analytics for each player,” he said.

Giving details of the draw, the defending champions Enyimba will host the Federation Cup champions Bendel Insurance in one of the high-profile match-day one fixtures.

Also last season’s runners up, Remo Stars will play host to 2022 champions, Rivers United in Ikenne.

In the other match-day one fixtures, newly promoted Sporting Lagos will debut in the topflight league at home against Gombe United just as Katsina United will also face Kwara United in Ilorin on their return to the league.

Four-time champions, Kano Pillars, who just returned from the second tier, will slug it out against Sunshine Stars in Akure.

In Ibadan, Shooting Stars will host Plateau United while another newly promoted side Heartland will welcome Lobi Stars.

Other match-day one fixtures includes South South derby between Bayelsa United and Akwa United, Abia Warrior will face against Niger Tornadoes while Rangers up against Doma United.