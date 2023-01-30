NRC to resume Abuja-Kaduna railway operations

THE Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has said services along the Abuja-Kaduna rail lines would resume on Tuesday, January 31.

The NRC’s Director of Operations Niyi Alli disclosed this in a statement on Monday, January 30.

“The Board and Management of Nigerian Railway Corporation are pleased to announce the recommencement of the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service. The service was suspended on Jan. 27 due to the derailment that occurred at Kubwa Station on the same date.

“Subsequently, the service will resume on Jan. 31, with the following daily schedule – KA2 departs Rigasa at 0700; AK1 departs Idu at 10.00; KA4 departs Rigasa at 13.00; AK3 departs Idu at 16.00. However on Wednesdays, only KA2 will depart Rigasa at 0700 and AK 3 will depart Idu at 16.00,” Alli said.

He noted that the Federal Government was committed to providing better services and expressed regret for the inconvenience caused during the period of suspension.

The NRC announced the suspension of train services along the Abuja-Kaduna route on Friday, January 27.

The suspension came shortly after a train derailed near the Kubwa station in Abuja. Although there were no casualties from the derailment, several passengers were left stranded following the incident.

Last week, a train travelling along the Itakpe-Warri railway also derailed in Kogi State, leaving over 140 passengers stranded.