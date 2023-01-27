Passengers stranded as train derails in Abuja

A train headed to the Kubwa station in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from Kaduna State, derailed close to its destination on Friday, January 27.

Several passengers were left stranded following the incident.

The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) announced the suspension of train services on the Abuja-Kaduna route shortly after the incident.

“Dear Passengers, due to unforseen circumstances train services along Abuja-Kaduna rail line have been suspended. More information will follow shortly,” the message read.

According to a Twitter user Deji Adesogan, there were no casualties as a result of the derailment.

“Incoming train from Kaduna this afternoon derailed close to Kubwa train station in Abuja. NRC/Security team have swiftly responded, no casualties yet. NASS/FG should designate Rail Vandals as Terrorists. Enough Is Enough,” he tweeted.

Less than a week ago, a train travelling along the Itakpe-Warri railway also derailed in Kogi State, leaving over 140 passengers stranded.

Train services on the Itakpe-Warri route were also suspended. Repairs have commenced along the tracks.

The cause of the Kogi derailment is yet to be ascertained.

However, the NRC said the incident may have resulted from vandalisation of the rail lines. The Corporation has announced that it had commenced investigations into the derailment.