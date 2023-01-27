32.1 C
Abuja

Passengers stranded as train derails in Abuja

News
Ijeoma OPARA
Nigerian-railway
Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) train Image courtesy: Vanguard News
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

A train headed to the Kubwa station in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from Kaduna State, derailed close to its destination on Friday, January 27.

Several passengers were left stranded following the incident.

The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) announced the suspension of train services on the Abuja-Kaduna route shortly after the incident.

“Dear Passengers, due to unforseen circumstances train services along Abuja-Kaduna rail line have been suspended. More information will follow shortly,” the message read.

According to a Twitter user Deji Adesogan, there were no casualties as a result of the derailment.

“Incoming train from Kaduna this afternoon derailed close to Kubwa train station in Abuja. NRC/Security team have swiftly responded, no casualties yet. NASS/FG should designate Rail Vandals as Terrorists. Enough Is Enough,” he tweeted.

- Advertisement -

Less than a week ago, a train travelling along the Itakpe-Warri railway also derailed in Kogi State, leaving over 140 passengers stranded.

Train services on the Itakpe-Warri route were also suspended. Repairs have commenced along the tracks.

The cause of the Kogi derailment is yet to be ascertained.

However, the NRC said the incident may have resulted from vandalisation of the rail lines. The Corporation has announced that it had commenced investigations into the derailment.

Author profile
Ijeoma OPARA
Author Page

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org or @ije_le on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
spot_img
Advertisement

Recent

News

Scam alert: Registrar not on social media – JAMB

THE Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned members of the public that...
Media Opportunities

Earth Journalism Network offers Ocean Media Initiative Story Grants

EARTH Journalism Network (EJN), with support from the Paul M. Angell Family Foundation, is accepting...
Media Opportunities

Dart Center for Journalism and Trauma offers 2023 Ochberg Fellowship

THE Dart Center for Journalism and Trauma is accepting applications for its 2023 Ochberg...
Media Opportunities

National Association of Science Writers offers Peggy Girshman Idea Grants

THE National Association of Science Writers (NASW) is accepting applications and proposals for the Peggy...
Health

NIMR DG canvasses amendment of Medical Research Act

THE Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Babatunde Salako, has called...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Scam alert: Registrar not on social media – JAMB

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.