NSE: Airtel, Dangote, MRS emerge top gainers on Monday

AIRTEL Africa, Dangote Cement and MRS emerged top gainers at the close of the Nigerian stock market on Monday.

Airtel stocks gained 3.2 naira, rising from 851.8 naira to 855 naira, representing 0.38 percent increase, according to a summary of market activities by the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday, January 25.

This means that an investor who bought 1 million units of Airtel on Monday morning at 851.8 naira would have made 3.2 million naira by the close of the market.

Dangote Cement gained 2 naira, increasing from 234 naira to 236 naira, representing 0.85 percentage increase. Also, MRS stocks rose 1.1 naira, from 11.2 naira to 12.3 naira, indicating a 9.82 percentage point increase in a market day.

Two other stocks that were among top investors’ picks were Julius Berger and WAPCO.

Julius Berger gained 0.6 naira, rising from 18.9 naira to 19.5 naira, which was a 3.17 percent increase over 24 hours.

Similarly, WAPCO stocks saw a 1.9 percent point increase in price, rising from 26 naira to 26.5 naira over the trading day.

These stocks pushed up listed equities market by 45 billion naira, with 19 gainers helping year-to-date returns to 2.03 percent. The value of listed equities rose from 21.449 trillion naira to 21.494 trillion naira within the trading day, representing 45 billion naira increase.

The NSE All-Share Index, which tracks market movements of all the listed equities, rose by 0.21 percent, from 41,001.99 points to 41.088.96 points.

In 5,640 deals, 333,096,795 units estimated at 2.640 billion naira were traded. However, Ardova, Nascon, CI Leasing, International Breweries and Unilever emerged as top losers.

January 18-22 market activity

Total turnover of 4.288 billion shares valued at 25.989 billion naira were traded in 32,849 deals last week on the floor of the Exchange.

It was better than the previous week’s 3.447 billion shares valued at N32.725 billion.

“Trading in the top three equities, namely Transnational Corporation of Nigeria, Living Trust Mortgage Bank Plc and Japaul Gold and Ventures Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 1.582 billion shares worth 1.564 billion naira in 2,726 deals, contributing 36.9 percent and 6.02 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively,” NSE said in its January 18-22 market report.