22.1 C
Abuja

NUJ bemoans deplorable condition of Akure-Ado Ekiti road

News
Raji Olatunji
Nigerian Union of Jounalists (NUJ) Source: Premium Times
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Ondo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has expressed concerns over the deplorable condition of the Akure-Ado Ekiti road.

The union condemned the state and federal governments’ poor attention to the road and urged them to work on it.

It also called on the state ministry of Infrastructure, Lands and Housing to repair the collapsed Adebowale junction-Apomu road and hasten construction of the Akure-Oda route.

The development followed the NUJ monthly meeting presided over by the state chairman Leke Adegbite in Akure.

The union, in a statement it issued after the meeting, described the bad condition of the roads as “embarrassing” and urged the state governments of Ondo and Ekiti to step up efforts in addressing the challenges faced by people plying them.

The union further advised the state ministry of Environment and 18 local government authorities to clear the drainage systems and rivers across major cities in the state.

Author profile
Raji Olatunji
Author Page

Raji Olatunji is a Journalist at The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR). You can send him an email at rolatunji@icirnigeria.org. He tweets @olazrajj

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Politics and Governance

Lagos police warn against rally at Lekki Toll Gate

THE Lagos State Police Command has warned against any rally that any political party...
Health

‘Gutter water’, ‘monkey tail’ and smoked faeces: new dangers on Nigeria’s drug scene

By Emeka Dumbili, Nnamdi Azikiwe University New, unconventional drugs are becoming popular in Nigeria, designed...
World News

Putin signs agreement on Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions

RUSSIA'S President Vladimir Putin today presided over a signing ceremony to incorporate four occupied...
Political Parties

Yobe North senatorial primary: APC to appeal decision despite Lawan’s acceptance of court judgment

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) will appeal the court judgment on the Yobe North...
Health

Heart failure affects younger people in Africa more than in Europe, Asia – Study

A STUDY by a team of 12 experts from 11 countries has revealed that heart...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleLagos police warn against rally at Lekki Toll Gate

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.