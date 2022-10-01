NUJ bemoans deplorable condition of Akure-Ado Ekiti road

THE Ondo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has expressed concerns over the deplorable condition of the Akure-Ado Ekiti road.

The union condemned the state and federal governments’ poor attention to the road and urged them to work on it.

It also called on the state ministry of Infrastructure, Lands and Housing to repair the collapsed Adebowale junction-Apomu road and hasten construction of the Akure-Oda route.

The development followed the NUJ monthly meeting presided over by the state chairman Leke Adegbite in Akure.

The union, in a statement it issued after the meeting, described the bad condition of the roads as “embarrassing” and urged the state governments of Ondo and Ekiti to step up efforts in addressing the challenges faced by people plying them.

The union further advised the state ministry of Environment and 18 local government authorities to clear the drainage systems and rivers across major cities in the state.