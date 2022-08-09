27.1 C
Abuja

Fayemi accuses FG of sabotaging Ekiti, Ondo road project

Politics and Governance
Sinafi Omanga
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

EKITI State governor Kayode Fayemi has accused the Federal Government of sabotaging efforts made by Ekiti and Ondo state governments to fix the dilapidated Akure-Ado Ekiti expressway.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Fayemi said the Federal Government refused to grant approval for the dualisation of the expressway after the affected state governments received funds from the African Development Bank (AFDB) to execute the project.

The governor was reacting to the visit of the Minister of State for Transportation, Ademola Adegoroye, to the Minister for Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, concerning the project.

Shedding light on issues surrounding the road, the governor said, “I have spent the last three years on the subject of this road. I finally got them to award the dualisation in November 2019 at the cost of N30 billion. To date, the contractor has only received N2 billion.

“I then got money from the AFDB for the road through Akinwumi Adesina (AFDB President), and the Federal Government refused to cede the road to Ondo and Ekiti states and threatened us there will be no refund if we went ahead and tempered with their road.

“In the end, we transferred the money to them and even helped them follow up with AFDB.”

Fayemi added: “Up till now, they (Federal Government) can’t access the money because they have refused to follow AFDB procurement standards. After that, got them to put in Sukuk money but the contractor has not been able to access this.

- Advertisement -

“We are now pursuing NNPC to include the road in their new tax credit roads they are funding but we are still on it.”

The governor said the issue had dragged for three years.

“There is no month Fashola and I do not speak about this road for the past three years. It has even caused friction between the two of us. If we had been given the clearance to do the road and toll it, we offered to do that, but the Federal Government refused,” he added.

Author profile
Sinafi Omanga
Author Page

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Business and Economy

2023: Frank Nweke pledges Singaporean model in developing Enugu State’s economy

ENUGU State All Progressives Grand Alliance's (APGA) governorship candidate for the 2023 elections, Frank...
News

Fire engulfs Lagos power station

FIRE has engulfed the New Idumagbo Injection Power Sub-Station at Adeniji Adele Phase 2,...
Health and Environment

Pyrates Confraternity: Tinubu silent on allegation of Parkinson’s disease affliction

THE Tinubu Campaign Organisation (TCO) has kept mum over allegations that Bola TInubu, All...
Conflict and Security

Army has arrested Owo church attackers – Chief of Defense Staff

THE Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Lucky Irabor on Tuesday said troops of the...
Diaspora News

Show organiser reveals why Kizz Daniel refused to perform in Tanzania after $60,000 payment

ORGANISER of the Summer Amplified Concert which flopped in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Stephen...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article2023: Frank Nweke pledges Singaporean model in developing Enugu State’s economy

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.