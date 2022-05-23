2023: Fayose’s son, aide win PDP House of Reps tickets in Ekiti

— 1 min read

JOJU Fayose, son of a former governor of Ekiti State Ayo Fayose, has emerged as one of the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for election into the House of Representatives in 2023.

Joju won the PDP ticket for Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 1 during the primary election held in Ado Ekiti on Sunday.

The former governor’s media aide, Lere Olayinka, also emerged as the PDP candidate for Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 2.

While Joju scored 69 votes to defeat Deji Adeosun, who polled 9 votes, Olayinka garnered 54 votes to beat his opponent, Victor, who got 45 votes.

In the same vein, a former governorship aspirant, Yinka Akerele, emerged the PDP flagbearer for Ekiti North Federal Constituency 1.

Akerele was elected unopposed.

In Ekiti North Federal Constituency 2, Babatunde Ajayi clinched the PDP ticket with 63 votes to defeat Funmi Ogun, who got 33 votes.

For Ekiti South Constituency 2, Adenike Jennifer emerged the candidate after scoring 51 votes to defeat Tunji Odeyemi, who got 12 votes.