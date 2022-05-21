29 C
2023: With me as candidate PDP is assured of victory in Kwara – Former ambassador to Japan 

By Dare Akogun

A FORMER Nigerian ambassador to Japan Yisa Gana has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is assured of victory in Kwara State in 2023 if he is elected as the party’s governorship candidate.

Gana, a professor, made the declaration at a press briefing in Ilorin ahead of the PDP gubernatorial primary election.

He noted that he is the only aspirant that  has experience in the academia as a lecturer and in the legislature as a former deputy speaker of the house of assembly, as well as at the international level as a former ambassador.

According to him, “I was first made the Provost of College of Education Teachnical in Lafiagi, while lecturing at the Federal University of Technology Minna. I went back to the university and two years later was made the commissioner for agriculture during the tenure of Dr. Bukola Saraki

“During my time for the first time in Nigeria Kwara State conducted a farmers census that was acknowledge by international bodies across the world inorder to know exactly the inputs farmers need, the crop they grow and everything that has to do farmers.

“Because of this the government was able to have correct and accurate statistics to know what is needed to ensure food security in the state which was one of the cardinal objectives of the administration as at that time to ensure the Shonga farm is sustainable.

“From there my community sent me to the state house of assembly where I served as a deputy speaker with tremendous achievement that’s yet to be matched till date,” he said.

Gana also said his time as Nigeria’s ambassador to Japan helped in deepening the relationship between Nigeria and Japan which earned him award after service.

“I also have the rare opportunity of serving as the Nigerian ambassador to Japan, a position I held and did very well, which the Japanese government recognized the improvement I made in smoothening the relationship between Nigeria and Japan and I was awarded the highest honour to be bestowed on a foreigner, the Order of the Rising Sun Gold and Star.

“I have served in the executive, the legislature and at the international level representing the country. No one among my fellow aspirants has the type of exposure, experience and capabilities I have,” he said.

Gana, a professor of agricultural engineering, noted that the wide range of experience he garnered over the years has prepared him for the assignment of governing the state.

He told delegates that will be voting during the primaries that if given the opportunity to fly the party’s flag he will not disappoint them.

“I am very clear about what the state needs, and with my professional competence in agriculture, which many nations has used as a spring board for development, I have all it takes to deliver as a governor, ” he added.

