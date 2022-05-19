Eleka withdraws from Ekiti senatorial race, accuses Fayose of betrayal

— 1 min read

FORMER Ekiti State Deputy Governor Olusola Eleka has withdrawn from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial primary election in the state.

His withdrawal was disclosed in a letter he addressed to the party’s National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu, on Thursday.

In the letter sighted by The ICIR, Eleka based his his decision on the alleged betrayal by the state’s former governor Ayo Fayose.

He noted that Fayose, who openly endorsed him for the race shortly after he lost the the state’s PDP governorship primary to Bisi Kolawole, had discreetly aided another person from the same constituency to pick the same senatorial form.

“The above left me with no choice but to consider his endorsement as a facade and decoy,” he said.

“I have decided not to dwell where there is no sincerity of purpose but an arrogant display of deception and hence, pull out from the contest.

“The integrity I have built over the years is beyond any ambition.”

Eleka, however, said he was available for further arrangements that would unite the party in the build-up to the governorship election, slated to hold on June 18, 2022.