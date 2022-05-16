36.7 C
Abuja

2023: Women affairs minister withdraws from Senatorial race

Niyi OYEDEJI
Pauline Tallen, The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development. PHOTO CREDIT: Official Instagram page of Pauline Tallen
1min read

WOMEN Affairs Minister Pauline Tallen has withdrawn from the 2023 senatorial race.

The minister made this known in a statement she issued on Monday.

The minister had earlier purchased the All Progressives Congress (APC) expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the Plateau South Senatorial election.

She said her decision to withdraw was borne out of her passion to focus on the foundation laid towards the advancement and realisation of gender equality in leadership positions in the country.

“With profound gratitude and great humility, I have decided to voluntarily step down from the Senatorial race sequel to the yearnings of women and other well-meaning Nigerians who see the need for a strong voice for women at the Senate having consulted widely with my family, well-wishers and supporters conscious of the role I play for women in Nigeria today.

“So, to all Nigerian women and young girls who have raised concerns as to what next, rest assured that I, Dame Pauline K. Tallen, OFR, KSG have not submitted any resignation letter.

“And therefore, it is my decision not to go ahead with this request but carry on as the Minister of Women Affairs.”

The ICIR had earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari directed members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) seeking elective offices in 2023 to quit his cabinet on or before May 16.

Tallen said President Buhari’s commitment to the advancement of women necessitated the need for her to continue as the minister, adding that it will aid in addressing challenges affecting women and children.

“Our nation has a long-standing commitment to overcoming the challenges that inhibit women from bringing about positive changes and the requisite impacts when given a place at the table of decision making.

“My appointment as the Minister of Women Affairs is indicative of this progress and I cannot lose sight of this opportunity.”

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Previous articleDeborah: Tambuwal relaxes 24-hour curfew
Next articleNigeria’s Oshoala is first African woman to win golden boot in Spain

