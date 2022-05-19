31.8 C
Abuja

Fayemi promises to complete Ekiti cargo airport before leaving office

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

EKITI State Governor Kayode Fayemi has reiterated his administration’s commitment to completing the state’s agro-allied cargo airport on schedule.

Fayemi gave the assurance while speaking to journalists after an inspection tour of the project site, in Ado Ekiti, on Wednesday.

While expressing delight at the pace and quality of work at the site and other projects embarked upon by his administration, the governor assured that he will complete and hand over the projects before the expiration of his administration in October.

He expressed confidence in the contractor’s ability to deliver the project within the agreed frame time.

“The terminal and the run way were almost completely done. The major section of it is already asphalted the rest is just concrete stone base and it will be asphalted and I believe they will complete that within the time frame we have agreed.

“Now they have started the terminal building and the access road connecting the main Ado Ekiti-  Ijan road through the airport and I think they are on course, they are on time and I have every confidence that they will finish before I leave the job.

“We have tried them before, we know they will do it, they did the Ado Iyin road and they are doing this and they will soon start the Omisanjana road so they do have the experience and the knowledge and the expertise to accomplish the task given to them and we are impressed,” he said.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Crisis video in circulation not from Lugbe – FCT Police Command

THE Nigeria Police says reports of civil disturbance in the Lugbe axis of the...
Human Rights

Living with the ghost (II): Life after military brutality in Bayelsa

By Godson Etete Following the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality...
Media News

Association of Independents in Radio offers new voices fellowship

THE Association of Independents in Radio (AIR) is accepting applications for the New Voices...
Politics and Governance

APC primary: Osibanjo’s associates to provide hotel, food for delegates – Ojudu

ASSOCIATES and friends of Vice President Yemi Osibanjo have promised to provide hotel accommodation...
My Agenda

2023: Presidential aspirant promises skill-driven educational system

A PRESIDENTIAL aspirant on the platform of the Action Peoples Party (APP) Steve Arowolo...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleCrisis video in circulation not from Lugbe – FCT Police Command

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.