Fayemi promises to complete Ekiti cargo airport before leaving office

EKITI State Governor Kayode Fayemi has reiterated his administration’s commitment to completing the state’s agro-allied cargo airport on schedule.

Fayemi gave the assurance while speaking to journalists after an inspection tour of the project site, in Ado Ekiti, on Wednesday.

While expressing delight at the pace and quality of work at the site and other projects embarked upon by his administration, the governor assured that he will complete and hand over the projects before the expiration of his administration in October.

He expressed confidence in the contractor’s ability to deliver the project within the agreed frame time.

“The terminal and the run way were almost completely done. The major section of it is already asphalted the rest is just concrete stone base and it will be asphalted and I believe they will complete that within the time frame we have agreed.

“Now they have started the terminal building and the access road connecting the main Ado Ekiti- Ijan road through the airport and I think they are on course, they are on time and I have every confidence that they will finish before I leave the job.

“We have tried them before, we know they will do it, they did the Ado Iyin road and they are doing this and they will soon start the Omisanjana road so they do have the experience and the knowledge and the expertise to accomplish the task given to them and we are impressed,” he said.