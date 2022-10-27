NUJ tasks Soludo to build tourist sites

THE Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Anambra Council, has called on the state governor, Charles Soludo to take tourism development seriously in the efforts to improve revenue generation and job creation in the state.

The chairman of the council, Emeka Odogwu made the call during the council’s tour to Ogbunike Cave and Waterfall, in Oyi Local Government Area, on Thursday.

Speaking during the tour which was part of the council’s activities for the 2022 Press Week, Odogwu said while Anambra was endowed with natural and tourist sites, government attention was needed in terms of renovation and maintenance.

“Well-developed tourist sites across the globe remain major sources of income to nations. Anambra should not be left out in harnessing its natural endowment to benefit the populace”, he said.

He added that if all tourist sites in the state were properly harnessed, they would create jobs for skilled and un-skilled persons within their areas of residence and boost local tourism.

“We need sites of relaxations with family members and friends after hard days, weeks and months of struggles to meet up with life challenges and responsibilities.

“We can make within us relaxing environments as seen in places in the Western world.

“We all cannot travel to the United States, London, Canada, France, Germany and Mexico among others, for holidays. We can holiday in here, if government creates enabling environment,“ he said.

Odogwu listed tourism sites in Anambra to include Igboukwu Museum, Ancient Kingdom Ogbaukwu Cave and Waterfall, Nri Ancient kingdom, Ogbunaka Waterfalls and Nnamdi Azikwe Statute which are located in various council areas of the state.