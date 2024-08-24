NUPRC partners Indian corporations to achieve PIA’s mandate

THE Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has announced a partnership with Infosys Limited, an Indian multinational corporation, to digitalise and automate its regulatory processes.

The NUPRC disclosed this in a statement posted on its official website on Friday, August 23.

It said the partnership would lead to the overall digital transformation of Nigeria’s upstream petroleum industry.

The chief executive officer, Gbenga Komolafe, led officials of the NUPRC recently on a formal visit to the headquarters of Infosys in Bengaluru, India.

Komolafe said the focus was to explore Infosys’ cutting-edge technological solutions to “support the commission in achieving its regulatory mandate under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).”

Other concerns are digitalising and automating key regulatory processes, streamlining hydrocarbon accounting, and plugging revenue leakages to enhance Nigerian government revenues.

The ICIR reports that the PIA signed into law by former President Muhammadu Buhari, is one of the most audacious attempts the country has made to overhaul its petroleum sector.

The Act seeks to provide a legal, governance, regulatory, and fiscal framework for the Nigerian petroleum industry that provides significant revenues for the government.

The NUPRC stated further that it is concerned about how digital solutions could revolutionise hydrocarbon management, ensuring accurate accounting and regulatory oversight.

“The visit marked the beginning of a potential partnership aimed at modernising the Nigerian upstream petroleum sector, with Infosys positioned to provide cutting-edge solutions tailored to the unique challenges faced by the NUPRC,” it added.

On his part, the chairman of Infosys, Nandan Nilekani, said his company was pleased to offer its expertise in automation and data-driven solutions to support NUPRC’s goals.

Infosys provides support and services to major oil companies and service companies in the petroleum sector, aviation, finance, and other sectors.

At a recent conversation, stakeholders within the civil society organisation advocated for strengthening Nigeria’s position in the global digital economy by promoting digital skills and products on the global stage, The ICIR reported.